ICE Lodges Detainer for Illegal Alien Arrested for Carjacking in Virginia

Yet another example of illegal alien crime running rampant in Abigail Spanberger’s sanctuary Virginia

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking sanctuary politicians in Fairfax County, Virginia to not release from jail an illegal alien who was arrested for carjacking, abduction, assault, and robbery, among other charges, after a three-day crime spree.

On June 6, 2026, police responded to a report of a domestic situation at a house in Herndon, Virginia. According to local reports, Cristian Wilfredo Alvarenga Aguilar, a criminal illegal alien, arrived at a relative’s house and began assaulting family members. He then abducted a victim at knifepoint, stole the victim’s car, and left the area. Aguilar abandoned the vehicle and his victim in Maryland and fled. He was arrested three days later on June 9.

Aguilar has been charged with robbery, carjacking, abduction, and assault. His criminal history includes prior arrests for assault, armed carjacking, extortion, harassing communication, and damage property.

“This criminal illegal alien from faces charges of carjacking, abduction, assault, and robbery after a vicious carjacking at knifepoint in Herndon, Virginia,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “DHS is calling on Governor Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians in Fairfax County to turn this violent criminal over to ICE so he cannot perpetrate more crimes and create more victims. Under Governor Spanberger’s sanctuary policies, Virginia has become a magnet for illegal aliens who know that the state’s sanctuary politicians will protect them.”

During her first days in office, Governor Spanberger signed executive orders banning state cooperation with ICE as well as terminating 287(g) state and local agreements.

Under Governor Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime. Some of the recent illegal alien crimes in the sanctuary state include:

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