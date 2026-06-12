ICE Lodges Detainer for Illegal Alien Arrested for Carjacking in Virginia
Yet another example of illegal alien crime running rampant in Abigail Spanberger’s sanctuary Virginia
WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking sanctuary politicians in Fairfax County, Virginia to not release from jail an illegal alien who was arrested for carjacking, abduction, assault, and robbery, among other charges, after a three-day crime spree.
On June 6, 2026, police responded to a report of a domestic situation at a house in Herndon, Virginia. According to local reports, Cristian Wilfredo Alvarenga Aguilar, a criminal illegal alien, arrived at a relative’s house and began assaulting family members. He then abducted a victim at knifepoint, stole the victim’s car, and left the area. Aguilar abandoned the vehicle and his victim in Maryland and fled. He was arrested three days later on June 9.
Aguilar has been charged with robbery, carjacking, abduction, and assault. His criminal history includes prior arrests for assault, armed carjacking, extortion, harassing communication, and damage property.
“This criminal illegal alien from faces charges of carjacking, abduction, assault, and robbery after a vicious carjacking at knifepoint in Herndon, Virginia,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “DHS is calling on Governor Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians in Fairfax County to turn this violent criminal over to ICE so he cannot perpetrate more crimes and create more victims. Under Governor Spanberger’s sanctuary policies, Virginia has become a magnet for illegal aliens who know that the state’s sanctuary politicians will protect them.”
During her first days in office, Governor Spanberger signed executive orders banning state cooperation with ICE as well as terminating 287(g) state and local agreements.
Under Governor Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime. Some of the recent illegal alien crimes in the sanctuary state include:
- In May, Aroldo Santos-Velasques, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was sentenced in Loudoun County to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.
- In May, ICE lodged a detainer for Cristian Romero Saenz-Argueta, an illegal alien from El Salvador, who was arrested in Prince William County, Virginia and charged with raping a girl under the age of 15.
- In May, ICE lodged a detainer for Jorge Enrique Garcia-Rodriguez, an illegal alien from Mexico, who was arrested in Franklin County, Virginia and charged with forcible intercourse with a victim under the age of 13 and SIX counts of possession of child pornography.
- In May, ICE arrested Eduardo Perez-Legra, an illegal alien from Cuba with prior felony convictions for drug trafficking and cocaine possession, in Newport News, Virginia.
- In May, ICE arrested Walvin Victor Hugo Garcia, an illegal alien from Guatemala, after he was released by sanctuary politicians in Fairfax County despite facing charges of raping a child under the age of 13.
- In May, ICE arrested Josue Saul Garcia-Lopez, an illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 gang member, in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
- In April, Roni Mendez-Escobar, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested by ICE after previously being released by Fairfax County, despite being charged with possession of child porn with intent to distribute.
- In April, ICE lodged a detainer asking sanctuary politicians in Arlington County to not release Luzvin Orvando Garcia Moran, an illegal alien from Guatemala, after he was arrested for attempted rape.
- In April, Israel Christopher Flores-Ortiz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, was convicted for NINE counts of assault and battery after he groped multiple underage girls at a high school in Fairfax County.
- In April, the Fairfax County District Attorney’s Office offered an insane plea deal of just 5 years to two illegal aliens who murdered a man at a park and walking trail in Oakton, Virginia in July of 2024.
- In April, Misael Lopez Gomez, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with murder and felony child abuse after bludgeoning his own 3-month-old daughter to death in Fairfax County.
- In March, Anibal Armando Chavarria Muy, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with second degree murder after fatally stabbing a man inside his home in Bailey’s Crossroads, Virginia.
- In February, Abdul Jalloh, an illegal alien from Sierra Leone with more than 30 prior arrests, was charged with murder after fatally stabbing 41-year-old Stephanie Minter at a bus stop in Hybla Valley, Virginia.
# # #
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.