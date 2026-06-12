WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Multiple Pedophiles, Attempted Murderers, and Drug Traffickers

Visit WOW.DHS.Gov to see the dangerous criminal illegal aliens ICE has arrested in your community

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more criminal illegals across the country convicted for horrifying crimes including indecent assault on child less than 13 years of age, possession of child pornography, attempted murder, and drug possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

“Reckless open border policies have allowed dangerous criminal illegal aliens into our country to harm innocent Americans," said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Just yesterday, ICE arrested multiple pedophiles, attempted murderers, and drug traffickers. Our ICE officers truly are the best of the best, putting their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Roberto Flores-Ascencion, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for attempted rape of a child, indecent assault on person less than 13 years of age, and criminal use of communications in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Juan Carlos Gonzalez-Parral, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession of child pornography in Fresno, California.

Maxi Peralta-Torres, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for attempted murder, conspiracy, and carrying a firearm without a license in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Luis Jose Ramirez-Encarnacion, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for drug possession with intent to distribute – Class B drugs and drug possession with intent to distribute Class A – fentanyl in Salem, Massachusetts.

Jack Maicolls Moreno-Mape, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for conspiracy and THREE counts of burglary in Santa Ana, California.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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