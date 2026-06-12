IAM suspends sale of boneless chicken feet item after sample tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes

MACAU, June 12 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has found that the level of Listeria monocytogenes in a sample of boneless chicken feet item, collected from a food processing factory of “Macau Full Basket Industria Lda.”, has reached an unsatisfactory result during routine sample testing of food. IAM immediately followed up on the issue and ordered the establishment to stop selling and supplying the affected products and initiate a recall. IAM also urged the establishment to reorganise the production and preparation process of the mentioned products until they fulfil the safety and hygiene requirements and pass the re-inspection and test. IAM will continue to follow up and investigate the case.

The affected “sour and spicy lemon boneless chicken feet” food sample was collected from “Macau Full Basket Industria Lda.”, which is located in Praceta de Venceslau de Morais, Edf. Fábrica Veng Kin, Macau. In accordance with “Microbiological Guidelines for Ready-to-eat Food” of Macao, the sample tested “unsatisfactory” in terms of the level of Listeria monocytogenes.

IAM reminds the food sector that they are required to comply with food safety and hygiene requirements, ensure that the food storage and production processes are safe and hygienic, pay attention to storage temperature at all times, separate the storage and handling of raw and cooked food properly to avoid cross-contamination and pay attention to environmental and personal hygiene. The sector has the obligation to keep the invoices of incoming stock and sales records, so that the competent authorities can trace the source and flow of items when necessary. IAM also requested the person in charge of the establishment to arrange for the staff to enrol in food hygiene and supervision course, so as to increase their hygiene awareness when they handle and produce food.

Listeria monocytogenes can survive and breed in low temperatures of refrigeration, but they can be killed with thorough heating. The consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can result in illness. Infected individuals usually have symptoms like fever, muscle pain, headache, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. Severe complications may occur in newborn infants, the elderly and other immunocompromised individuals.