IAM optimises inspection policy for imported dogs and cats, exempting eligible ones from mandatory quarantine from 12 June

MACAU, June 12 - To further facilitate pet owners bringing their dogs and cats into Macao, improve customs clearance and inspection procedures, and maintain consistent safety standards for epidemic prevention, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has adjusted its current inspection policy applicable for imported dogs and cats based on the latest technical recommendations from the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). From 12 June 2026, dogs and cats from rabies-affected countries or regions will not be required to undergo quarantine provided that they meet specific pre-entry inspection requirements and pass the inspection by a veterinary surgeon of IAM upon arrival in Macao. This is a significant improvement in convenience compared to the previous mandatory 30-day quarantine requirement for dogs and cats upon entry.

Rabies is an animal disease that is required to be declared in Macao and is also one of the key diseases that WOAH prioritises to prevent and control. According to its latest technical recommendations, inspection policies should be based on risk assessment to prevent imported rabies cases, taking into account the risk rating of the exporting country or region. Effective pre-entry inspection procedures such as microchipping, vaccination, and antibody testing implemented for imported dogs and cats may replace quarantine. IAM has reviewed past quarantine measures and referred to relevant technical guidelines, further optimising the inspection arrangements for imported dogs and cats based on the principle of risk-based management.

Starting from 12 June, dogs and cats from rabies-affected countries or regions will be exempt from quarantine upon arrival in Macao provided that they meet specific pre-entry inspection requirements, including having a compliant microchip implanted in the exporting country or region (ISO 11784/11785), completing rabies vaccination, possessing a valid rabies antibody test report and a health certificate issued by an official veterinary surgeon, and passing the inspection by a veterinary surgeon of IAM.

The aforementioned optimisation measures enhance customs clearance convenience without lowering the standards for epidemic prevention. If dogs or cats arrive in Macao with incomplete documents or fail to meet relevant inspection requirements for their importation, owners will be responsible for arranging for the animals to be returned to their country of origin at their own expense. IAM will continue to implement science-based and precise inspection supervision to strictly prevent the introduction of animal diseases. For specific import inspection requirements and application procedures for dogs and cats, the public can visit the Macao Animal Health Control Website at www.iam.gov.mo/canil or call the Civic Service Hotline 28337676 for enquiries.