Macao attends meeting of UN Tourism Executive Council in Spain to reinforce international exchange

MACAU, June 12 - The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) attended the 126th session of the Executive Council and meetings of two specialized committees of UN Tourism held this June in Toledo, Spain. Representing Macao, China as an Associate Member of UN Tourism, MGTO took the opportunity of participating in the meetings to further enhance the city’s engagement in the organization’s activities, reinforce international exchange, and raise the destination’s recognition abroad.

Governing body addresses industry relevant issues

Meeting twice a year to discuss the most important issues facing both the tourism industry and the organization, the Executive Council serves as the governing board of UN Tourism. The Secretary-General of UN Tourism, Shaikha Al Nuwais, along with delegations from 50 countries and regions, attended the 126th session of the Executive Council held 10 and 11 June.

The agenda of the Executive Council meeting included a communication of the Secretary-General about the organization’s management vision for 2026-2029, the implementation of UN Tourism general programme of work, a report on the International Year of Sustainable and Resilient Tourism 2027, as well as reports from specialized committees and other subsidiary organs of the Executive Council, among other topics.

Stronger involvement in UN Tourism activities

MGTO Deputy Director travelled to Spain to attend the 126th session of the Executive Council. Cheng Wai Tong also participated in the meetings of the Programme and Budget Committee and the Committee on Matters Related to Affiliate Membership, which were held in the framework of the Executive Council, to further engage with the organization’s affairs and increase Macao’s international exposure. Additionally, the Deputy Director joined the technical tours organized by the meeting to reinforce international exchange and drawn on experiences.

Macao, China attended the meetings as the Associate Members representative (2025-2027) in the governing board and the two specialized committees, following election during the 26th UN Tourism General Assembly held November last year in Saudi Arabia.

Joining UN Tourism as an Associate Member in 1981, Macao has built a solid foundation for cooperation with the organization. Represented by MGTO in the organization, Macao actively supports and engages in its various events and projects to strengthen international tourism cooperation, aligned with the strategic direction of broadly expanding global links to act as a “precise connector” between China and the outside world.

