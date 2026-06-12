Skal Asia Congress opened today in Macao reinforcing city’s role as an international platform

MACAU, June 12 - The 55th Skal International Asia Congress officially opened today (12 June) in Macao gathering delegates from across Asia and beyond in the city for its annual meeting. Hosted by Skal International Macau, with the support of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), among other entities, the return of the congress of this global network of tourism professionals to the city provides participants with a firsthand update about the destination’s latest “tourism +” developments and unique strengths as an international platform.

Under the theme “Celebrating Heritage – Empowering Innovation,” the congress is gathering at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, 11 to 14 June, 198 delegates from Skal clubs from 18 countries and regions from across Asia, as well as Europe, the Middle East and North America. Officiating guests at the opening ceremony of the congress included MGTO Director, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the acting President of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Choi Kin Long, the Director of the Board of Directors of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Elaine Wong, the President-elect of Skal International, Nsn Mohan, the President of Skal International Asia, Shekhar Divadkar, the President of Skal International Macau, Vinzenz Rosa de Pauli, the Chief Hospitality Officer of SJM Resorts, S.A., Gerald Walker, among others.

Macao’s “tourism +” appeal spotlighted to delegates from around the world

MGTO Director remarked in a welcome speech to delegates that Macao is honored to host this prestigious congress for the fourth time in over two decades. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes pointed out that the Skal International Asia Congress further reinforces Macao's position as a world centre of tourism and leisure, and a premier MICE destination, while showcasing to delegates the city’s role as a gateway to the Chinese mainland, especially taking advantage of the current visa-free policies to explore multi-destination travel.

President-elect of Skal International, Nsn Mohan, highlighted in his remarks that this congress serves as a shining example of what can be achieved through passion, collaboration, and vision, stating that the outstanding work of the organizers has not only strengthened partnerships among tourism leaders across Asia but also spotlighted Macao’s rich culture, heritage, and world-class hospitality to the international community.

Zoom in on Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as a unified tourism destination

The opening ceremony of the congress was followed by three panel discussions featuring around ten national and international guest speakers that zoomed in on topics such as forging the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as a united tourism powerhouse, the vitality of regeneration in cultural tourism, and the impact of technology and AI in the development of tourism.

MGTO Director joined the first panel, together with the Professor of the School of Hotel and Tourism Management of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Kam Hung, and the Chief Advisor of The Costa Advisory representing Warner Bros. Discovery, Con Apostolopoulos. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes elaborated on how Macao is working with Hong Kong and Guangdong cities to leverage the increasing connectivity in the region and favorable policies to conduct initiatives to position the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to create a unified world class tourism destination brand for multi-destination travel.

Delegates explore city’s heritage and community areas

During the four-day congress, aside from also attending Skal International Asia internal meetings, delegates have the opportunity to stroll around Macao’s heritage and community areas. MGTO organized Macao in-depth cultural tours for delegates to visit the Historic Centre of Macao and community areas, exploring itineraries from the Ruins of St. Paul’s to Travessa da Paixão, Rua dos Ervanários, Luís de Camões Garden, among other sites.

Large international network of tourism professionals

Founded in 1934, Skal International is a network of tourism professionals aimed at promoting the industry, along with friendship and contacts among its members. Currently, there are 294 Skal clubs in 75 countries and regions, including Macao, supported by approximately 12,500 members.

This is the fourth time Macao hosts the Skal Asia Area Congress, after successfully welcoming the event in 1994, 2007, and 2018.