Commissioner Against Corruption Ao Ieong Seong Received the Visit of Vice Chairman of the National Commission of Supervision Fu Kui

MACAU, June 12 - The Commissioner Against Corruption, Ao Ieong Seong, received the delegation of the National Commission of Supervision led by the Deputy Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and Vice Chairman of the National Commission of Supervision, Fu Kui, at the headquarters of the CCAC yesterday (11th June). Both sides exchanged views on how to deepen cooperation on combatting cross-border corrupt activities.

Ao Ieong Seong expressed her gratitude to the National Commission of Supervision for its continuous support, enabling the CCAC and the counterparts of various provinces and cities of the Chinese mainland to maintain good cooperation so as to jointly handle mutual assistance cases and combat cross-border corrupt activities. She hoped that the National Commission of Supervision would provide continuous coordination and guidance so that the two places could cooperate in corruption fighting smoothly. Moreover, the Commissioner introduced the functions of the CCAC, the characteristics of its independent handling of cases and its work in the previous year.

Fu Kui recognised the achievements of the work of the CCAC of Macao in recent years. He also introduced the latest development and corruption fighting situation in the Chinese mainland and expressed his views on further in-depth cooperation between both sides.

The delegates who paid the visit included the Director-General of the International Cooperation Department of the National Commission of Supervision, Cai Wei, and the Deputy Director-General and Level I Bureau Rank Official of the International Cooperation Department of the National Commission of Supervision, Chen Yongzhao. The delegation was accompanied by the Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Yang Weiqun. The representatives of the CCAC who attended the meeting included the Deputy Commissioner cum Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Wong Kim Fong, the Chief of the Cabinet of the Commissioner Against Corruption, Chan In Chio, and the Advisor, Kuok Sio Man.

The delegation also visited the Declaration of Assets and Interests Division of the CCAC and the integrity education base at the Branch Office in Taipa in order to understand the legal regime of declaration of assets and interests of the Macao SAR and the promotion and education of integrity of the CCAC.