17th IIICF Opens on 11 June, with Over 3,500 Global Political and Business Leaders Gathering to Explore Opportunities in Green Transition and Digital Innovation

MACAU, June 12 - The 17th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum & Exhibition (hereinafter referred to as the “17th IIICF”), jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the China International Contractors Association, held its grand opening ceremony on 11 June. As a professional exhibition certified by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), the event has attracted more than 3,500 guests from over 70 countries and regions, including nearly 60 officials at vice-ministerial level or above and political and business leaders from across the global infrastructure industry. Notably, the number of participants from Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries has increased by almost 20% year on year. With the theme of “Boosting Green Digital Infrastructure Connectivity”, the 17th IIICF features more than 250 themed and supporting activities, along with an 8,000-square-metre exhibition area. The event aims to foster efficient, all-round, and mutually beneficial exchanges and collaboration, while leveraging Macao’s strengths – such as its role as a “precise connector” – to drive the high-quality, green, digital, and smart development of the global infrastructure industry.

Guests attending the opening ceremony included Sam Hou Fai, Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region; Zheng Xincong, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region; Bian Lixin, Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao Special Administrative Region; Cheong Weng Chon, President of the Legislative Assembly of the Macao Special Administrative Region; Tam Vai Man, Secretary for Transport and Public Works of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region; Sun Ximin, Vice Governor of the People’s Government of Shandong Province; Han Liming, Vice Chairman of the Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; Wang Naixue, Vice Chairman of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; and dozens of ministerial guests from various countries and regions.

Enhancing international co-operation to empower global infrastructure connectivity and high-quality development

In his speech, Secretary Tam Vai Man stated that this year marks the beginning of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development (2026-2030). The 15th Five-Year Plan clearly sets out the goal of building a modern infrastructure system. With more than a decade of accumulated experience, IIICF has developed into the annual industry event with the highest standards, the largest scale, and the greatest influence in the field of global infrastructure co-operation. IIICF has established a high-end professional platform for the international industry to exchange insights, build consensus, explore opportunities, and deepen co-operation. It has also laid a solid foundation for Macao to promote appropriate economic diversification, enhance its international influence and competitiveness, better perform its role of connecting China and the rest of the world, and give full play to its unique strengths as a “precise connector” for co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, thereby serving as an important bridgehead in the country’s high-level opening up. He also expressed hope to work hand in hand with all parties to strengthen co-operation in frontier areas of international infrastructure, such as green development and digital-intelligent transformation, consolidate this foundation for mutual benefit and common development, and showcase Macao’s important role as an international exchange platform in the country’s high-level opening up and the high-quality development of the “Belt and Road” Initiative.

In his video remarks, Yuan Xiaoming, Assistant Minister of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, highlighted that the Chinese government is firmly committed to high-level opening up. Guided by the “Belt and Road” Initiative, the government encourages capable Chinese enterprises to participate actively in international infrastructure construction and connectivity co-operation. In 2025, Chinese overseas contracting enterprises signed new contracts worth USD 289.2 billion, and completed projects with a turnover of USD 178.8 billion – both setting new historical records. In the face of the current complex and volatile international environment and the urgent need for high-quality development in global infrastructure co-operation, China is willing to collaborate with all parties while adhering to the following four principles. First, connectivity will be upheld to achieve shared development. Second, openness and inclusiveness will be upheld to continuously expand the scope of co-operation. Third, innovation-led development will be upheld to empower green and digital transformation. Fourth, coordinated action will be upheld to safeguard the stability and smooth flow of industrial and supply chains. Through these efforts, China aims to foster a fairer, more just and sustainable ecosystem for international infrastructure co-operation, encourage continuous collaboration among all parties, and boost the high-quality development of international infrastructure projects.

Ronny Ariuly Hutahayan, Deputy Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development of Indonesia, said that China’s capabilities in sectors such as clean energy, power transmission, smart cities, digital platforms, 5G networks, submarine cables, and digital infrastructure are highly relevant to Indonesia’s next phase of development. He also expressed Indonesia’s willingness to build bridges of co-operation with China.

Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, Minister of State in charge of Special Initiatives of the Office of the President of Ghana, looks forward to closer collaboration with China in industrial development, technology transfer, and skills enhancement. He noted that the Belt and Road Initiative offers valuable opportunities to strengthen infrastructure connectivity across Africa and praised the IIICF for its significant contribution to promoting international infrastructure co-operation.

Stephen Tsang Kam Wing, Minister of Public Works and Spatial Planning of Suriname, introduced his country’s green development trends, highlighting investment opportunities and policy advantages in infrastructure sectors such as roads and bridges, ports and coastal defences, smart cities, and renewable energy. As the first Caribbean country to sign the Belt and Road Initiative, Suriname is eager to collaborate in building a digital and prosperous future.

Subsequently, keynote speeches on green and digital empowerment, green infrastructure development, and pragmatic financial services were delivered by guests including Hien Yacouba Sié, Minister of Infrastructure and Road Maintenance of Côte d’Ivoire; Mo Dingge, Chairman of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation; Aravinda Senarath Vitharana, Deputy Minister of Land and Irrigation of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation of Sri Lanka; Wang Kang, Vice President of the Export-Import Bank of China; Muhammad Saeed, Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority of Pakistan; and Zhou Qiangwu, Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of the New Development Bank. They shared industry achievements and prospects for co-operation across various regions, with the aim of promoting global infrastructure connectivity and high-quality, sustainable development.

The 17th IIICF is taking place on 11 June, Thursday and Friday 12 June at the Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. Industry professionals are welcome to attend the event and visit IIICF official website (http://www.iiicf.org/) for the latest updates.