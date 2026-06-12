“City in Rephotography—Exhibition of Historical Photographs from the Archives of Macao” opens presenting historic and contemporary photographs which reflect Macao’s transformations over a century

MACAU, June 12 - To celebrate the “China Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” and the “International Archives Day,” the “City in Rephotography–Exhibition of Historical Photographs from the Archives of Macao”, organised by the Archives of Macao under the Cultural Affairs Bureau, was inaugurated today (12 June), and was officiated by the Acting President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Choi Kin Long; the Member of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee, Ieng Weng Fat; and the President of the General Assembly of the Photographic Society of Macao, Fong Kuok Keong.

The exhibition presents a selection of precious photographs from the Archives of Macao, adopting a curatorial approach that juxtaposes historical images and contemporary rephotographs. Through the camera lens as a bridge to connect the past and the present, it vividly presents precious details from different dimensions such as the changes in Macao’s streetscapes, people’s lives and infrastructure development, allowing the public to understand the development of Macao through intuitive images and jointly preserve the city’s historical memory. In addition, in order to allow the visitors to gain a deeper understanding of the city’s stories behind the images, the Archives of Macao will offer two additional guided tours in Cantonese every Saturday and Sunday at 11am and 3pm, from 13 June to 30 September, during the exhibition period. Each session will last approximately 40 minutes. The public is welcome to participate onsite.

The Archives of Macao have long been dedicated to the collection, restoration, organisation and preservation of the historical archives in the Region, continuously enriching the local historical documentation resources database and providing important physical evidence for the study of Macao’s history and the history of Sino-foreign trade and cultural exchanges. Through this photography exhibition, it aims to present valuable archives to the world, deepen the public’s understanding of archival preservation and local history, and promote the popularization and transmission of Macao’s history and culture.

The “City in Rephotography—Exhibition of Historical Photographs from the Archives of Macao” is held from 13 June to 30 September 2026 at the Archives of Macao, located at No. 91-93 Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida, and is open daily from 10am to 6pm, and is closed on Mondays and public holidays. Admission is free, and the public is most welcome to visit.