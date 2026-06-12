Metabolic Health Expert Matthew Jenkins of Haven Metabolic Wellness Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

POWELL, OH, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spend enough time talking with people about their health and you’ll start hearing the same frustrations over and over again. Matthew Jenkins of Haven Metabolic Wellness has heard them for nearly 20 years. People tell him they’ve tried diets, fitness fads, followed advice from social media. Some have tried prescription medications. Others have spent years bouncing between programs, looking for something that finally works. A lot of them end up in the same place...confused.

“I’ve had people sit across from me and tell me they’ve tried everything,” Jenkins explains. “They are not lazy, and most care deeply about their health. They just don’t know who to trust anymore.” That’s only one of the reasons Jenkins founded Haven Metabolic Wellness in Powell.

Working in the health and wellness industry for nearly two decades, he has been watching information become easier to find and harder to understand. One post online says a medication is a miracle. The next says it’s dangerous. One expert says one thing; another says the opposite. Somewhere in the middle, people are trying to figure out what actually applies to them. Jenkins believes many people are working harder than they’re given credit for.

“People talk about discipline all the time,” he shares, “but most don’t realize how complicated discipline really is. There are a lot of moving pieces, such as nutrition, sleep, exercise, injuries, medications, hormone levels, medical history. Hand someone an unlabeled box of spaghetti and ask them to pull out a single serving. Most people won’t get it right. Not because they’re lazy, but because nobody ever taught them.” That idea has helped shape Haven.

The practice focuses on metabolic health, weight management, hormone optimization and wellness services with the goal to never rushed clients through appointments. Instead, Jenkins built a place where people can ask questions to get real answers. “People don’t get many opportunities to be truly heard anymore, especially when it comes to their health,” Jenkins explains. “At Haven Metabolic Wellness, you will never just be our 2:15 appointment. Every person has their own story, challenges and goals. The better we understand those aspects, the better we can serve our clients.”

Jenkins grew up in a multi-generational military family and later served six years in the Army National Guard. Service to others was a constant theme throughout his upbringing, and those lessons continue to shape the way he approaches leadership, business and community involvement. “My favorite is watching clients succeed, especially clients who previously felt incapable,” he shares. “Once a client starts believing change is possible, everything gets easier.” That mindset extends beyond the clinic.

Growing up in Appalachia, Jenkins learned early that people rarely succeed alone. Communities survived because neighbors relied on one another’s skills, talents and willingness to help. If someone had knowledge you lacked, that person shared the information. If you had a skill someone else needed, you shared it. Jenkins explains that those lessons stayed with him. “The strongest communities are built when people help each other do what no one could accomplish alone,” he asserts.

Haven is also working to offer educational programs, workforce development opportunities and partnerships with local organizations, as well as exploring ways to support veteran-focused initiatives and connect people with resources throughout the community. “The goal is bigger than helping someone lose weight. It’s about helping clients regain confidence in themselves,” says Jenkins. When asked what he hopes Haven represents years from now, Jenkins didn’t hesitate. “Hope and a place where people can find answers, support and a community that genuinely wants to see them succeed.”

About Haven Metabolic Wellness

Haven Metabolic Wellness is a metabolic health and wellness practice in Powell, Ohio. The clinic works with clients on weight management, hormone optimization and broader metabolic health concerns through individualized care, education and ongoing support. Its mission is to help people better understand their health and make sustainable lifestyle changes that support long-term success.

Close Up Radio recently featured Matthew Jenkins, founder of Haven Metabolic Wellness, in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday June 10th at 10am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-metabolic-health-expert-matthew/id1785721253?i=1000772324266

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-metabolic-health-expert-matthew-jenkins-of-haven-metabolic-wellness-336619318

https://open.spotify.com/episode/61pQKLQ7z5Vi3KAzqxndBO

For more information about Matthew Jenkins and Haven Metabolic Wellness, please visit https://www.joinhavenwellness.com/ and https://www.linkedin.com/in/matthew-jenkins-23442a54/

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