THIS IS OUR WHY: Secretary Mullin Meets with Angel Family Marcus and Dalilah Coleman

President Trump is calling on Congress to pass Dalilah’s Law, to make it impossible for illegal aliens to obtain commercial driver’s licenses

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, June 10, United States Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin met with Angel Father Marcus Coleman and his daughter Dalilah at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) headquarters.

Dalilah tragically sustained life-changing injuries after a crash caused by an illegal alien. On June 20, 2024, Partap Singh – an illegal alien from India – caused a multi-car pileup while driving a commercial 18-wheeler in the sanctuary state of California. He drove at an unsafe speed and failed to stop for traffic and a construction zone. Governor Gavin Newsom’s Department of Motor Vehicles issued him a commercial driver’s license (CDL).

The aftermath of the crash that injured Dalilah

Secretary Mullin met Dalilah for the first time, and spoke with Marcus about the importance of passing Dalilah’s Law, proposed legislation that would bar any state from granting CDLs to illegal aliens.

Secretary Mullin with Dalilah Coleman

Secretary Mullin talks with Marcus Coleman

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, Dalilah – who was 5 years old at the time – was unable to walk, talk, eat orally, or attend kindergarten as planned. Since then, Marcus has advocated for the passage of Dalilah’s Law, which is named after her. President Donald J. Trump called on Congress to pass Dalilah’s Law at his State of the Union address in February.

“We’re creating a nationwide tour,” said Marcus Coleman. “We’re going to go around to all the governors and ask them to sign the Dalilah Standard, and pledge their state to the Dalilah Standard, which will stop illegal immigrants from truck driving and will put harsher laws on trucking. If a trucking company is in their state and they violate ELP or any of the Dalilah Law, the trucking company will be closed down.”

“Yesterday, I had the privilege of meeting with Dalilah Coleman and her parents, Marcus and Ileana,” said Secretary Mullin. “Dalilah is just one of countless victims of illegal alien truck drivers. President Trump is calling on Congress to pass Dalilah’s Law, to make it impossible for illegal aliens to obtain commercial driver’s licenses. May God bless Dalilah and the entire Coleman family.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Singh, the driver of the truck that injured Dalilah, on August 29, 2025, in Fresno, California.

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