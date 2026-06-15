Eban's Bakehouse Named Gluten-Free Bread Product of the Year in 2026 Mindful Awards

Award recognizes the company's commitment to creating exceptional gluten-free breads that deliver on taste, texture, nutrition, and inclusivity

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eban's Bakehouse, a pioneer in premium gluten-free baking, has been named the winner of the 2026 Mindful Award for Gluten-Free Bread Product of the Year , a prestigious recognition honoring companies and products that elevate health, wellness, sustainability, and mindful living through innovation and purpose-driven business practices.Now in its eighth year, the Mindful Awards program celebrates standout consumer packaged goods brands that are reshaping the future of food, beverage, health, wellness, and sustainable living. With thousands of nominations submitted from around the world, competition was especially strong in 2026. Eban's Bakehouse joins an impressive roster of winners that includes respected brands, such as fatty15, Koala Eco, Gimme Seaweed, Goodles, milkadamia, Nice Cans, Niman Ranch, Oatly, Pop & Bottle, and Pete & Gerry's.Founded with a simple, but ambitious, mission, Eban's Bakehouse has spent years challenging the notion that gluten-free bread requires compromise. The company has earned a loyal following among consumers seeking breads that not only meet dietary needs but also deliver the taste, texture, and quality traditionally associated with artisan baking."We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the Mindful Awards," said Chef Eric Michael Braddock, co-founder of Eban's Bakehouse. "For too long, people living with celiac disease, gluten intolerance, or those simply choosing a gluten-free lifestyle have been forced to settle for products that fall short in taste and texture. From day one, our goal has been to create bread that everyone at the table can enjoy. This award validates that commitment, and inspires us to continue raising the bar for gluten-free baking."Eban's Bakehouse breads are crafted with carefully selected, clean ingredients, and developed through years of research and refinement. The company focuses on delivering products that are free from gluten, while maintaining the soft texture, flavor, and versatility consumers expect from traditional bakery products. Its product lineup has become a trusted choice for families, health-conscious shoppers, and individuals managing dietary restrictions.As consumer demand continues to grow for foods that support both wellness and enjoyment, Eban's Bakehouse remains dedicated to creating products that make inclusive eating easier and more satisfying. The company's approach reflects a broader movement toward mindful consumption, where quality ingredients, transparency, and accessibility matter as much as taste.To purchase Éban’s Bakehouse products, visit their online bakehouse shop To learn more about Éban’s Bakehouse, visit them online and follow @ebans_bakehouse on social media.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Éban’s Bakehouse and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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