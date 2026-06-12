Influential Women Profiles: Deborah Blanch, DBA: Adjunct Professor at Saint Leo University

NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Law Enforcement Leader and Educator Advancing Ethical Leadership, Community Service, and Workforce Development in Higher EducationDr. Deborah Blanch, DBA, is an accomplished educator, mentor, and leader with more than three decades of experience spanning higher education and law enforcement. Currently serving as an Adjunct Professor at Saint Leo University, she has dedicated her career to preparing both traditional and non-traditional students for professional and personal success. Her teaching career also includes appointments at the University of Phoenix and Bryant & Stratton College, where she specializes in business management, leadership, and professional development courses designed to empower working adults to achieve their highest potential.Across all of her academic roles, Dr. Blanch has maintained a consistent teaching philosophy centered on meeting learners where they are. She emphasizes adaptability, structure, and practical application, ensuring that students can immediately connect coursework to real-world professional environments. Her approach reflects a deep belief in lifelong learning and in the idea that education should be accessible, relevant, and transformative for learners from all backgrounds.Before transitioning fully into academia, Dr. Blanch built a distinguished career in public safety with the City of Newport News Sheriff’s Office, where she rose to the rank of Sergeant and Shift Commander over 15 years of service. During her tenure, she became one of the first women in five decades to serve on the department’s Honor Guard, marking a significant milestone in departmental history.Her leadership extended well beyond ceremonial duties. Dr. Blanch played a critical role in training sheriffs and police officers nationwide, providing instruction in both technical competencies and soft skills essential to effective law enforcement. She also led a comprehensive redesign of the department’s Trusty Worker program, creating structured work opportunities for inmates that reduced operational costs while equipping participants with skills to support successful reintegration into society. Her contributions reflect a career grounded in ethics, leadership development, and meaningful community impact.In addition to her professional accomplishments, Dr. Blanch remains deeply engaged in civic service and veteran support initiatives. She is an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, where she will serve as Department President in 2027. She previously held the esteemed role of National Chaplain in 2019 and has been widely recognized for her service to veterans, military families, and community-based programs. Her writing has also been featured in the American Legion Auxiliary magazine, further demonstrating her commitment to advocacy and communication within the veteran community.Dr. Blanch attributes her success to her parents and her faith in God. Her father, First Sergeant Wilbur Jones, served as a meritorious chaplain who instilled discipline, organization, and a strong sense of duty. Her mother, Ruth Elizabeth Jones, worked as both a teacher and a nurse, embedding in her daughter a lifelong respect for education, compassion, and service to others. Both parents were deeply spiritual and committed to helping people, values that continue to shape Dr. Blanch’s personal and professional identity.Caring for her parents has also been a defining part of her life journey. Her father lived with Alzheimer’s disease, and her mother has dementia. Dr. Blanch made a personal commitment to care for them at home whenever possible. Following her father’s passing, she continued caring for her mother, a responsibility she has embraced since 2010 as her mother approaches her 95th birthday. As the oldest of five siblings, she has consistently prioritized perseverance, responsibility, and family commitment, viewing her accomplishments as part of a broader legacy honoring her parents’ values and sacrifices.The best career advice Dr. Blanch has ever received comes directly from her parents’ lifelong teachings. They emphasized the importance of strong time management, structure, and discipline in every aspect of life. These foundational principles continue to guide her daily work and long-term professional decisions.Equally important, her parents encouraged her to always give her best effort in the face of challenges. This mindset has remained central throughout her career, reinforcing her belief that perseverance, consistency, and dedication are essential to overcoming obstacles and achieving meaningful success in both education and public service.For young women entering the field of education, Dr. Blanch encourages them to recognize the value of the life experience they already possess. She emphasizes that many women naturally develop teaching and leadership skills through caregiving, mentorship, and community involvement long before entering formal educational roles. What matters most, she notes, is a genuine passion for education and a sincere commitment to helping others succeed.She also underscores the importance of continued academic and professional development. Pursuing higher education strengthens leadership capacity, enhances communication skills, and builds confidence in professional environments. Dr. Blanch stresses that effective communication—whether through conversation, email, or written correspondence—is essential for building strong relationships and fostering student success.One of the most pressing challenges in her field today, Dr. Blanch notes, is the decline in personal communication following the COVID-19 pandemic. While digital tools have improved connectivity, she believes they have also reduced meaningful face-to-face interaction, which is critical for building trust, understanding, and strong educational relationships.Another challenge is balancing multiple professional and personal responsibilities while managing the emotional demands that come with education and leadership roles. However, Dr. Blanch also sees this as an opportunity for educators to lead with greater empathy, strengthen communication practices, and provide deeper support to students navigating similar challenges.The core values that guide Dr. Blanch in both her personal and professional life include time management, organization, faith, and service to others. These principles, instilled early by her parents, continue to influence how she approaches leadership, education, and caregiving. She strives to be a dependable source of guidance and encouragement while remaining attentive to the needs of those around her.Her faith and personal wellness practices, including time in nature and physical activity, help her maintain balance and resilience. Dr. Blanch believes that living a disciplined and service-oriented life ultimately creates positive ripple effects, improving the lives of those she serves.Holding a Doctor of Business Administration from Argosy University Phoenix and an MBA from American InterContinental University, Dr. Deborah Blanch exemplifies a lifelong commitment to education, service, and leadership. Her career reflects a legacy built on discipline, compassion, and an unwavering dedication to uplifting others through knowledge and example.Learn More about Dr. Deborah Blanch:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Deborah-Blanch Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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