As Lewis lies in state, Chief Justice Muñiz recalls justice's devotion to family and civics

Members of the Florida Highway Patrol Honor Guard stand watch over the flag-draped casket of former Chief Justice R. Fred Lewis as he lies in state beneath the Florida Supreme Court rotunda June 11. Lewis, remembered as a champion of civic education and public service, died May 26 at age 78.

As colleagues, friends, and family filed through the Supreme Court Tuesday to pay their respects to former Chief Justice R. Fred Lewis, they honored a jurist who believed one of the judiciary's most important responsibilities extended beyond deciding cases.

Lewis devoted much of his life to promoting civic education, convinced that public confidence in the courts depended on citizens understanding the Constitution, the rule of law, and the role of an independent judiciary.

In brief remarks after members of the court ceremonially received the body, Chief Justice Carlos G. Muñiz said Lewis considered his greatest professional legacy to be his work advancing civics education.

“For Justice Lewis civics was not just an abstract concept to be talked about in solemn ceremonies. He acted,” Muñiz said. “He traveled to schools throughout the state personally engaging with countless students. To ensure a lasting impact, Justice Lewis founded the Justice Teaching Institute that educated teachers themselves and put lawyer volunteers in classrooms to talk with students about the constitution, civil liberties, and the rule of law.”

Lewis passed away on May 26, surrounded by his family following complications from injuries sustained in a fall. He was 78.

Muñiz noted that Lewis was appointed by Gov. Lawton Chiles in 1998 directly from private practice, becoming the 78th justice of the Florida Supreme Court, where he served until his retirement in 2019. Before joining the court, Lewis was regarded as one of Florida's finest appellate lawyers, Muñiz said.

Following his retirement from the court in 2019, Lewis returned to Florida Southern College, his alma mater, and continued his Justice Teaching work as eminent professor of law and letters.

Muñiz said Lewis' two decades of service on the court were also distinguished by his efforts to improve access to justice. As chief justice from 2006 to 2008, Lewis took proactive steps to ensure courthouses throughout the state would be accessible to persons with disabilities.

Muñiz also noted that Lewis initiated and supported justice system mental health initiatives that became a model for the nation. He convened Florida's first all-branch summit addressing mental health issues within the justice system.

Muñiz said Lewis' story began in the coal fields of West Virginia and carried him to the highest levels of Florida's legal system. Yet no matter how far his journey carried him, he never forgot where it began, Muñiz said.

Muñiz said he was particularly moved by Justice Lewis' and his wife Judy's devotion to their late daughter, Lindsey, whose special needs required constant advocacy and attention.

While Muñiz said he never met Lindsey, after reading about her and speaking with those who knew her, he wished he had.

“She was a beautiful soul, and her parents love and care for her was capable and inspiring,” Muñiz said. “I’ve been so moved by learning all the things that Justice Lewis and Judy and their family did to make Lindsy’s life as full and as joyful as God and circumstances would allow. Everything else pales in comparison.”

Muñiz said every justice given the privilege to serve on the Supreme Court hopes to do so with honor and dignity.

“And each of us seeks for whatever time is allotted to contribute to the common good of our follow Floridians,” Muñiz said. “Justice Lewis did both and for that our court and our state will always be grateful.”

A memorial service celebrating Justice Lewis' life and legacy will be held in the courtroom of the Florida Supreme Court at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12. The service will be livestreamed via Gavel to Gavel, The Florida Channel, and the Florida Supreme Court. The Florida Channel is carried on cable systems throughout Florida and is also available as a Roku channel.