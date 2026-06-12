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Privacy Notice for Consultation on the Warm Healthy Homes Fund

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This privacy notice from the Department for Communities (DfC) tells our customers and service users how we process your personal data in accordance with our legal obligations under the Data Protection Act (DPA) and the UK General Data Protection Regulation (UKGDPR).

We will process personal data provided in response to consultations for the purpose of informing the development of our policy, guidance, or other regulatory work in the development of the Warm Healthy Homes Fund.

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Privacy Notice for Consultation on the Warm Healthy Homes Fund

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