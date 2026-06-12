Churchill Promotions Marks Major Growth With Office Relocation and Multi-State Market Expansion

Churchill Promotions marks growth with Stockton office relocation, retail expansion, and testing in new markets.

STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stockton, CA — Churchill Promotions , a direct sales and marketing agency in California, has announced a major step forward with its recent office relocation to Stockton, the launch of a new retail campaign, and ongoing market expansion efforts in New Mexico and Alaska.The company moved from its original Fresno office after outgrowing the space and needing a larger location to support its team and growing campaign responsibilities. Churchill Promotions is now operating from a 5,400-square-foot office in Stockton, providing the company with more space for training, collaboration, campaign planning, and daily operations.The move reflects a practical next step for the company as it continues to take on new opportunities. With a larger office, Churchill Promotions can better support its people, prepare for new markets, and create a stronger foundation for long-term growth.A Larger Office Built for GrowthFor Churchill Promotions, the office relocation represents the company’s need for more space as its team continues to grow and its campaigns reach more communities. The former Fresno office played an important role in the company’s early development, but the team eventually needed a larger space to keep up with its current pace.The new Stockton office gives Churchill Promotions room to support several key areas, including:Team training and hands-on skill developmentCampaign planning and daily team preparationLeadership growth for emerging team membersInternal meetings and stronger team collaborationSupport for expanding markets and operationsThe 5,400-square-foot office is expected to help the company create a more organized and supportive environment for its team. As Churchill Promotions continues to expand, having a larger home base gives the company the structure it needs to manage growth more effectively.Retail Campaign Opens a New DoorAlong with the office relocation, Churchill Promotions has launched a new retail campaign. While the campaign is connected to the same overall program the company has supported before, this is the first time the team has brought it inside retail stores.That shift is important because it allows Churchill Promotions to reach a different audience. Retail stores give the team access to people in a setting they already frequent as part of their everyday routines. Instead of relying solely on previous outreach methods, the company can now connect with individuals face-to-face in a more accessible environment.The retail campaign allows the team to:Reach people in everyday retail settingsStart natural face-to-face customer conversationsExplain the program in simple, clear termsAnswer questions directly and in real timeConnect with a wider and more accessible marketThis approach helps make the campaign easier to understand. When people can speak directly with a representative, they can ask questions, learn how the program works, and determine whether it may apply to them.For Churchill Promotions, this new retail direction is a meaningful part of its market expansion. It opens access to a market the company had not reached before, while still keeping the focus on direct, personal communication.New Mexico Market Shows Strong Early ResultsChurchill Promotions has also been testing markets outside California. Their New Mexico campaign launched two months ago, and early results have been strong. According to the company, the market broke program records day after day during the initial launch period, demonstrating steady interest and strong community engagement.The New Mexico test gave Churchill Promotions a clearer view of how the campaign performs in a different region. It also showed the importance of clear, in-person conversations when introducing a program to a new audience. The success in New Mexico has helped guide the company’s next steps as it continues exploring new areas.Alaska Testing Supports Continued Market ExpansionChurchill Promotions is also rotating teams to test markets in Alaska. The company’s interest in Alaska, along with New Mexico, is connected to the large tribal lands in these states. These areas may receive additional benefits through the government-supported program tied to the campaign, making outreach especially important.The goal is to help people better understand the program and the support available to them. By carefully testing these markets, Churchill Promotions can learn to communicate more clearly, respond to local needs, and determine where the campaign may have the greatest impact.The Alaska testing gives the company insight into:Community interest in the government-supported programCommon questions from local audiencesRegional needs and important market differencesTeam preparation for new market locationsFuture campaign growth and outreach opportunitiesThis careful approach allows Churchill Promotions to expand with more purpose. Instead of moving quickly without enough information, the company is studying each market and adjusting based on what it learns.Looking AheadChurchill Promotions views its recent office relocation as an important step in supporting future growth. The larger Stockton headquarters provides additional space for team development, campaign planning, leadership training, and operational support as the company continues to expand and take on new opportunities.Alongside the office relocation, Churchill Promotions is growing its retail campaign presence and exploring opportunities in new markets. These efforts are helping the company strengthen its reach while continuing to focus on direct engagement and community connections. By investing in its team, expanding into new regions, and testing additional outreach strategies, the company is building a stronger foundation for long-term growth and continued market development.About Churchill PromotionsChurchill Promotions is a direct sales and marketing agency that supports businesses through strategic outreach, face-to-face engagement, and growth-focused campaign solutions. The company now operates from its Stockton office and continues to support campaigns designed to connect brands, programs, and communities through direct communication.Contact Information:Business: Churchill PromotionsEmail: hr@churchillpromotions.comWebsite: https://churchillpromotions.com/ Country: United States

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