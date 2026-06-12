Florida Bar expands free trust accounting offerings with Smokeball Bill

Smokeball Bill added as a free alternative to Nota

The Florida Bar now offers members free access to Smokeball Bill , a trust accounting and billing software solution built by legal practice management software platform Smokeball.

The addition of Smokeball Bill as a Member Benefit gives Florida lawyers a second free option for trust accounting tools and aligns with the Bar’s commitment to supporting members with accessible technology.

“The Florida Bar has long been committed to equipping our members with practical tools that help them serve clients effectively and meet their professional responsibilities,” said Terry Hill, director of the Bar’s Programs Division. “By expanding our free trust accounting software offerings to include Smokeball Bill, we are providing attorneys with greater choice and flexibility in selecting the technology that best fits their practice. We’re excited to make another valuable resource available to our members and to continue supporting firms of all sizes across Florida.”

The Bar adds Smokeball Bill as an alternative to . The main difference between the two platforms is that Smokeball Bill integrates with QuickBooks, while Nota integrates directly with the member’s financial institutions.

By offering multiple free tools, the Bar is helping reduce disparities in access to legal technology, ensuring that lawyers — regardless of firm size, budget, or location — have the resources they need to effectively manage client funds, says Hill.

According to a 2023 News article, trust accounting was in the top 10 complaints filed against members annually from 2019 to 2023, and for good reason; trust accounting is one of the most complex and detail-intensive responsibilities attorneys handle.

“From managing IOTA accounts to reconciling client funds tied to real estate closings, retainers, and settlements, the process can be time-consuming without the right systems in place,” according to a Smokeball statement.

Smokeball says Smokeball Bill “is designed to simplify these workflows with features like three-way reconciliation, detailed audit trails, and integrations with tools such as QuickBooks to support firm operations more broadly.” The company adds that its flagship solution is used by 28 state bars representing more than 900,000 lawyers across the United States. Florida Bar members may upgrade from the free Smokeball Bill service to the full Smokeball practice management solution at a discounted rate.

“Florida has long been a leader in improving access to legal technology for its members,” said Jane Oxley, Smokeball COO and co-founder. “We’re proud to collaborate with The Florida Bar to build on that foundation — giving attorneys more choice in how they manage trust accounting today, along with the flexibility to adopt additional tools as their practices grow.”

To learn more about Smokeball Bill or to sign up, visit www.smokeball.com/floridabill.