Bulletin | Temporary Moratorium of Marijuana Cultivator License Applications | June 12, 2026

This bulletin applies to any prospective applicant for an adult-use Marijuana Cultivator License.

On April 16, 2026, pursuant to its authority under M.G.L. c. 94G, § 4 and 935 CMR 500.100, the Cannabis Control Commission (“Commission”) voted to pause the acceptance of new applications for Indoor and Outdoor Marijuana Cultivator licenses, effective June 16, 2026. This matter was reconsidered and discussed further at the Commission’s June 11, 2026, Public Meeting.

In accordance with this vote, as of June 16, 2026, the Commission will not accept new applications for Marijuana Cultivator licenses during the moratorium period.

This moratorium does not apply to applications submitted on or before June 16, 2026. Such applications will continue to be reviewed and processed in accordance with G.L. c. 94G, § 5(a) and 935 CMR 500.102(2).

This moratorium does not apply to Microbusiness license applications submitted by eligible Social Equity Program (SEP) Participants or Economic Empowerment Applicants (EEA), as defined in 935 CMR 500.002.

Duration

This suspension will remain in effect for a period of 120 days from the effective date. The Commission may shorten or extend the suspension if it determines that market conditions warrant further action.

Questions?

If you have additional questions, please contact the Commission at (774) 415-0200 or Licensing@CCCMass.com.