Don Bosco Institute of Technology Announces VISMAY 2026: A Celebration of Culture, Creativity & Talent

Don Bosco Institute of Technology (DBIT), Bengaluru presents VISMAY 2026, a three-day intercollegiate cultural festival celebrating student talent, creativity, live performances, and cultural excellence.

DBIT Bengaluru’s VISMAY 2026 brings students together for three days of cultural events, live performances, creativity, and talent celebration from June 15–17.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don Bosco Institute of Technology (DBIT), Bengaluru, is all set to host VISMAY 2026, its flagship intercollegiate cultural festival from 𝟭𝟱𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗼 𝟭𝟳𝘁𝗵 𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗲 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 at the DBIT campus, Kumbalagodu, Mysore Road, Bengaluru.

The three-day cultural celebration will bring together students from various colleges to showcase their talents through competitions, live performances, creative activities, and entertainment programs.

𝗢𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗵𝗮 – The Cultural Committee of DBIT Bengaluru, VISMAY 2026 highlights the institution’s focus on holistic education by encouraging creativity, leadership, teamwork, and student excellence beyond academics.

𝗩𝗜𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗬 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 – 𝗔 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗧𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗶𝘁𝘆

Over the years, VISMAY at Don Bosco Institute of Technology has become one of the most awaited intercollegiate cultural festivals in Bengaluru.

The festival provides students with opportunities to discover their potential, express their creativity, collaborate with peers, and create memorable campus experiences.

VISMAY represents the energy of young minds coming together to celebrate culture, innovation, art, and performance.

𝟮𝟰+ 𝗖𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝗩𝗜𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗬 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲

VISMAY 2026 will feature more than 24 cultural and creative events, welcoming participation from colleges across Karnataka.

Students will compete and showcase their skills across multiple categories, including:

◉ Dance Competitions

◉ Solo & Group Singing Performances

◉ Fashion Shows

◉ Theatre & Performing Arts

◉ Photography Competitions

◉ Creative Arts

◉ Literary Events

◉ Cultural Activities

◉ Talent Exhibitions

◉ Interactive Student Activities

◉ Fun Events & Engagement Programs

Each event is designed to promote confidence, creativity, teamwork, and artistic excellence among students.

𝗩𝗜𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗬 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀

The cultural fest will also feature exciting live performances from popular artists, creating an unforgettable experience for students and visitors.

𝐌𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢 𝐈𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐌𝐀𝐘 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔

One of the biggest highlights of VISMAY 2026 at DBIT Bengaluru will be a special live musical performance by Mythri Iyer.

Known for her impressive voice and energetic stage presence, Mythri Iyer is expected to deliver a memorable musical experience for the audience.

𝗦𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗿𝗶 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘁

Adding more excitement to the celebration, Savari Band will perform live at VISMAY 2026.

With energetic music, powerful performances, and an engaging atmosphere, Savari Band will bring the spirit of celebration and entertainment to the DBIT stage.

𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗵𝗮 – 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗕𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝗩𝗜𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗬 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲

The success of VISMAY is driven by Tridha, the Cultural Committee of Don Bosco Institute of Technology.

The organizing team includes dedicated faculty members, student coordinators, volunteers, performers, and creative teams who work together to deliver a successful campus festival.

From event planning and coordination to hospitality and execution, Tridha represents leadership, teamwork, responsibility, and student-driven excellence.

𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗮 𝗖𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹

VISMAY 2026 is not just about competitions and entertainment. It is an experience created to help students grow personally and professionally.

The festival encourages students to:

○ Showcase hidden talents

○ Improve confidence

○ Develop leadership qualities

○ Strengthen teamwork skills

○ Build professional networks

○ Celebrate cultural diversity

○ Create lifelong memories

Through VISMAY, DBIT continues to support overall student development by providing platforms beyond classroom learning.

𝗩𝗜𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗬 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘀

𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗡𝗮𝗺𝗲:

VISMAY 2026

𝗢𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗕𝘆:

Tridha – Cultural Committee

Don Bosco Institute of Technology (DBIT), Bengaluru

𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀:

15th, 16th & 17th June 2026

𝗩𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲:

Cricket Ground

Don Bosco Institute of Technology Campus

Kumbalagodu, Mysore Road

Bengaluru – 560074



𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 (𝐃𝐁𝐈𝐓), 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐫𝐮

Established in 2001, Don Bosco Institute of Technology (DBIT), Bengaluru is one of Karnataka’s leading engineering institution committed to academic excellence, innovation, research, and holistic student development.

With advanced infrastructure, experienced faculty, industry-oriented learning, and a strong focus on values and leadership, DBIT prepares students to achieve success in academics, careers, and personal growth.

Through initiatives like VISMAY 2026, Don Bosco Institute of Technology continues to encourage creativity, innovation, leadership, and overall development among students.

VISMAY 2026 – Celebrating Talent. Inspiring Creativity. Creating Memories.

𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁

Tridha – Cultural Committee

Don Bosco Institute of Technology (DBIT), Bengaluru

DBIT Official Website

Glimpse Of DBIT, Vismay 2025.

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