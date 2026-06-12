Carbonates Market Set to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Demand in Textile and Electrolyte Applications

Carbonate Market Rising Demand

Increasing utilization of organic carbonates as solvents and electrolytes in industrial applications.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global carbonates market is witnessing substantial growth, fueled by increasing demand for dimethyl carbonate in the textile industry and the expanding use of organic carbonates in solvent and electrolyte applications. Growing adoption across paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and energy sectors is further accelerating market expansion.According to a report published by Allied Market Research titled "Carbonate Market by Type, Application, and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the market was valued at $3.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $7.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3201 Key Growth Drivers:The market's growth is primarily attributed to:- Rising consumption of dimethyl carbonate in textile manufacturing.- Increasing utilization of organic carbonates as solvents and electrolytes in industrial applications.- Expanding pharmaceutical industry creating new avenues for carbonate-based products.- Growing preference for environmentally friendly chemicals and sustainable manufacturing solutions.However, certain health and environmental concerns associated with the use of organic carbonates may restrain market growth during the forecast period.Glycerol Carbonate Dominates the Market:- By type, the glycerol carbonate segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing nearly one-third of the global revenue. The segment's dominance is driven by increasing sustainability concerns and the versatile nature of glycerol carbonate across multiple industrial applications.- Meanwhile, the dimethyl carbonate segment is expected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 8.1% through 2030, owing to its eco-friendly characteristics and expanding use in textile and chemical processing industries.Paints & Coatings Remain the Largest End-Use Segment:- Among end-use industries, the paints & coatings segment held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of total market revenue.- The demand is supported by the excellent polar properties and mineral wetting capabilities of propylene carbonate, making it an essential component in wire enamels, polyurethane production, and epoxy coatings.- The polymer segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for packaging materials and advanced polymer products.Asia-Pacific Leads Global Growth:- Regionally, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of global revenue. The region is also expected to witness the fastest growth through 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.0%.- Rapid industrialization, technological advancements, and rising demand for environmentally friendly coating products across countries such as China, India, and Japan are driving regional market expansion.Key Market Players:-Major companies operating in the global carbonates market include:- BASF SE- Huntsman Corporation- LyondellBasell Industries- Empower Materials Inc.- Anmol Chemicals Group- Kowa Company, Ltd.- Shandong Lixing Chemical Co., Ltd.- ReactChem Co., Ltd.- SMC Global- Toagosei Co., Ltd.As industries continue to prioritize sustainable and high-performance chemical solutions, the carbonates market is poised for steady growth, supported by innovations in green chemistry, expanding industrial applications, and rising demand from emerging economies.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/carbonates-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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