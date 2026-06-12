BIG MAC ENTERTAINMENT partners with C & C MUSIC FACTORY & MARK WALKER on Monster Collaborations - 'INTO THE FUTURE'

BIG MAC ENTERTAINMENT partners with C & C MUSIC FACTORY & MARK WALKER on Monster Collaborations and a Blockbuster Original – “INTO THE FUTURE”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIG MAC ENTERTAINMENT is officially joining forces with C+C Music Factory’s Freedom Williams and acclaimed producer and artist Mark Walker for the upcoming release of the blockbuster original “Into The Future,” arriving Friday, June 12th through Big Mac Entertainment Records.The highly anticipated collaboration represents a fusion of legacy dance music culture, modern production, and cross generational entertainment appeal, bringing together influential industry names with a forward thinking creative vision aimed at today’s global audience.The release will feature three dynamic versions of the track including the RADIO REMIX, 1990’s REMIX, and EXTENDED REMIX, all produced by legendary dance production team Klubjumpers . The collaboration further bridges generations of dance music culture, combining the legacy energy of Freedom Williams with the modern vision of Big Mac Entertainment and Mark Walker.Freedom Williams, recognized worldwide as the unmistakable voice behind some of C+C Music Factory’s most iconic records, continues to remain a defining figure in pop and dance music history. Now, alongside Mark Walker and BIG MAC ENTERTAINMENT, the new release signals a bold new chapter rooted in evolution, energy, and timeless musical impact.“Into the future.” is one of those records that will hit the dance floors, radio and ear buds, consistently.The Joy that I had making this record was unbelievable, Freedom Williams with C&C Music Factory is back.Mark is an incredible talent poised to leave his Mark immediately, must see TV.“Into The Future” is designed to bridge generations of music listeners while honoring the sound and influence that helped shape club culture and crossover pop music around the world.“This project is about honoring where music has been while embracing where it’s headed,” the team shared surrounding the release announcement.Backed by BIG MAC ENTERTAINMENT RECORDS, the collaboration further expands the company’s growing footprint in artist development, music innovation, and high profile entertainment partnerships. The release also marks another major industry moment for the label as it continues aligning established legacy talent with emerging creative direction and globally driven campaigns.INTO THE FUTUREThe title itself reflects the spirit of the project — a forward moving creative statement centered around reinvention, connection, and the next era of crossover music collaboration.Additional media campaigns, promotional initiatives, and industry announcements surrounding the release are expected to roll out throughout the coming days leading into the official launch.“Into The Future” will be available worldwide this Friday through Big Mac Entertainment Records across Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more than 80 additional digital music platforms connected to C+C Music Factory’s global music network.

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