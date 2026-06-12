Influential Women Profiles Beata Kasper: Chief Information Officer at Harris Central Appraisal District

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving IT Innovation Across Healthcare, Government, Energy, and Aerospace Through Strategic Leadership, Operational Excellence, and Team EmpowermentBeata (Blach) Kasper is a seasoned Chief Information Officer currently serving at the Harris Central Appraisal District in Houston, Texas. With nearly three decades of experience in information technology, she has developed deep expertise across healthcare, government, energy, oil and gas, and aerospace industries. Her career reflects a steady progression from hands-on programming roles to executive leadership in IT strategy, business process improvement, and organizational development.Beata holds a Master of Science in Computer Science and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Computer Science, both from Texas A&M University. She began her career as a programmer and steadily advanced through increasingly complex technical and leadership positions. Over time, she established herself as a respected IT executive known for her ability to lead transformation initiatives and build high-performing teams.Throughout more than 20 years in healthcare IT leadership, Beata spearheaded major technology transformations that improved patient care delivery, strengthened hospital operations, and modernized IT infrastructure. At North Cypress Medical Center, she led the implementation of key systems including electronic prescribing, real-time locating systems for asset management, and comprehensive business continuity planning.These initiatives contributed to the organization achieving national recognition as a “Most Wired” hospital for multiple years. Her leadership approach during this period emphasized empowerment, collaboration, and recognition—principles that not only improved operational outcomes but also significantly reduced staff turnover and strengthened team engagement.Today, Beata’s professional focus has expanded into government IT leadership, where she is responsible for ensuring operational excellence and advancing technology systems that support public service delivery. In addition to her executive responsibilities, she is committed to mentoring emerging technology professionals and contributing to the development of the next generation of IT leaders.Beata actively participates in outreach initiatives and serves as a mentor in the University of Houston’s Future Information Technology program, where she supports students pursuing careers in technology and helps bridge the gap between academic preparation and industry demands.Beata attributes her success to optimism and determination. She describes her mindset as one rooted in self-belief and persistence, approaching challenges one step at a time rather than becoming overwhelmed by complexity. She often compares this philosophy to “eating a pizza one slice at a time,” emphasizing the importance of breaking down large challenges into manageable actions.She maintains a consistent daily outlook focused on gratitude and perseverance, viewing each day as an opportunity to move forward. For Beata, life and leadership resemble a roadway filled with obstacles, but progress is achieved through steady movement and resilience.The best career advice she has received came from multiple influential figures in her life. Her mother played a foundational role in shaping her confidence, particularly when Beata was deciding whether to pursue her master’s degree. During a moment of self-doubt, her mother consistently reinforced her belief in Beata’s ability to succeed, helping her develop the confidence that continues to guide her today.Another significant mentor, Dr. Lee, supported Beata during her early healthcare leadership career by helping her overcome insecurities related to public speaking and her accent. Through encouragement, practice, and professional development, he helped her build confidence in her voice and presence as a leader.For young women entering the IT industry, Beata emphasizes the importance of self-belief, resilience, and authenticity. She encourages them to trust their abilities, speak up with confidence, and remain transparent in their communication. She believes that success is rooted in both competence and the courage to express ideas openly, even in challenging environments.Beata also stresses the importance of humility and continuous learning. She encourages professionals to ask questions without hesitation, advocate for themselves when needed, and remain grounded in their strengths without arrogance. Early in her career, she faced instances of professional adversity, including workplace harassment, which she addressed directly and formally—reinforcing her belief in accountability and self-advocacy.Throughout her career, Beata has consistently valued empowerment, collaboration, and recognition. These principles guide her leadership style and inform how she develops and supports her teams. Her primary focus as a leader is mentoring and developing others, and she measures success not only by organizational outcomes but by the growth and achievements of her team members.Beata believes that leadership is most effective when grounded in honesty, transparency, and a willingness to be vulnerable while maintaining accountability. Creating an environment where individuals feel supported, respected, and empowered is central to her approach.Guided by optimism, humility, and a strong commitment to developing others, Beata Kasper continues to advance IT innovation across public and private sector environments. Her leadership reflects a lifelong dedication to building resilient systems, empowering teams, and ensuring sustainable organizational success.Learn More about Beata Kasper:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Beata-Kasper Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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