Influential Women Highlights Kelly Kennerly: Senior Director of Strategic Sourcing – IT at LogicSource, Inc.

APEX, NC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving IT Procurement Strategy, Supplier Management, and Cost Optimization Across Enterprise Technology OrganizationsApex, North Carolina — Kelly Kennerly is a seasoned procurement and strategic sourcing leader with extensive experience in the information technology and services industry. She currently serves as Senior Director of Strategic Sourcing – IT at LogicSource, Inc., where she leads sourcing initiatives supporting large-scale enterprise clients and oversees IT procurement strategies across multiple brands.In her role, Kelly focuses on optimizing IT spend, managing complex supplier ecosystems, and delivering strategic value across key technology categories including HW/SW, telecom, cloud and enterprise mobility. She brings deep expertise in contract negotiation, global supplier relationship management, and total cost of ownership analysis for technical products and services. Her ability to balance financial efficiency with operational performance has positioned her as a trusted leader in enterprise procurement transformation.Throughout her career, Kelly has demonstrated a strong ability to navigate complex procurement environments and build impactful supplier partnerships. Prior to joining LogicSource, she held leadership roles at IBM and Kyndryl, where she managed billions of dollars in global procurement spend and led high-performing teams responsible for enterprise supplier relationships.Her work has included negotiating multi-million-dollar agreements, developing enterprise-wide category strategies, and supporting global technology infrastructure initiatives. Over time, Kelly has built a reputation for operational excellence, process improvement, and strategic cost optimization within large, matrixed global organizations. Colleagues recognize her for her ability to bring structure to complexity while maintaining strong, collaborative relationships with stakeholders and suppliers alike.Kelly’s professional journey began in the mortgage industry, where she worked as a senior funder before transitioning into procurement and IT sourcing leadership. Guided by a growth mindset and a commitment to continuous learning, she has successfully evolved her career across industries while maintaining a leadership style grounded in integrity, honesty, authenticity, and respect.Kelly attributes her success to maintaining a growth mindset and nurturing genuine curiosity in all that she does. She approaches every opportunity and challenge with the intention of being the best version of herself in every interaction. She emphasizes respect for colleagues, clients, and stakeholders, and leads by example through consistent integrity in decision-making and communication. For Kelly, success is rooted in intentionality—showing up authentically, communicating honestly, and acting with transparency in every engagement.The best career advice Kelly has ever received is to remain strong, stay curious, and always be authentic. She continues to apply these principles across all areas of her professional life, allowing them to guide her growth, influence her leadership approach, and strengthen her relationships with others in the industry.Kelly encourages young women entering the procurement and technology space to approach every interaction with honesty, authenticity, and integrity. She emphasizes the importance of being intentional in how they show up professionally and striving to be the best version of themselves in every situation—both in career settings and personal life. According to Kelly, consistency in character and communication is essential to building trust and long-term success in any industry.One of the most rewarding aspects of her work is seeing the tangible impact of her efforts come to life. Kelly values being part of an industry that offers both significant challenges and meaningful opportunities for growth and innovation. From her early career as a senior funder in the mortgage industry to her current leadership role in global IT procurement, she has continuously expanded her skill set, taken on new responsibilities, and advanced her career through adaptability and dedication.Beyond her professional accomplishments, family remains at the core of Kelly’s life. She is committed to being a strong example of leadership for her daughters, demonstrating the importance of resilience, integrity, and purpose-driven work. Transparency, honesty, mutual respect, and authenticity guide her both professionally and personally. Kelly understands that the priority is, and should always be, you and your mental health. Immediately after is your family; she is happily married to her husband, Chester, of 15 years. They have built a life filled with curiosity, fun, and love.Kelly also values building environments where people feel supported and empowered. She believes that strong relationships are the foundation of effective leadership and lasting success, and she consistently strives to foster spaces where individuals feel safe, valued, and respected.Through her leadership at LogicSource and her broader career in global procurement, Kelly Kennerly continues to make a meaningful impact by combining strategic expertise with a people-centered approach to leadership and collaboration.Learn More about Kelly Kennerly:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Kelly-Kennerly Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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