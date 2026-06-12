Global Investment in Carbon Dioxide Removal Reaches USD 11.5 Billion

Annual capacity to remove carbon from the atmosphere estimated at 18 million tonnes of CO₂e per year. Projected range is 35–63 million tonnes per year by 2030

The CDR sector has established its strategic relevance — the harder task now is translating contracted demand and capital into operationally reliable delivery.” — Tanuj Kapta

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 State of the Sector : Investment in Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) reveals that USD 1.1 Billion of investments were made since the last report was published, bringing the total committed capital for the emerging sector to more than USD 11.5 billion. The annual capacity to remove carbon from the atmosphere is estimated at 18.1 million tonnes of CO₂e per year, with a projected range of 35–63 million tonnes of CO₂e per year by 2030.The CDR sector is undergoing a decisive transition from frontier-market enthusiasm toward a more selective, execution-driven phase. While contracted offtake volumes have surpassed 114 million tonnes across 310+ transactions and offtake value exceeded USD 15 billion, physically delivered supply remains critically constrained across most pathways. The central challenge has shifted from generating demand to translating capital, contracts, and policy support into scalable physical delivery.The report from cKinetics’ cCarbon research team, highlights key structural dynamics shaping the market: biochar and soil carbon are leading near-term supply growth; BECCS is emerging as the backbone of durable engineered removals; DAC remains capital-rich but delivery-constrained; and demand continues to be dominated by a narrow group of technology-sector buyers, with Microsoft alone accounting for the majority of contracted volumes. Policy frameworks — including the EU CRCF, U.S. DOE DAC Hubs, and sovereign procurement programs — are increasingly functioning as industrial policy rather than purely climate instruments."The CDR sector has established its strategic relevance — the harder task now is translating contracted demand and capital into operationally reliable delivery," said Tanuj Kapta, the lead researcher for the report. "Our report provides the data-driven intelligence stakeholders need to navigate this next phase."The State of the Sector: Investment in CDR is built on the publicly available CROM database, structured RFI submissions from CDR developers, and expert stakeholder interviews. It delivers actionable intelligence for investors, developers, policymakers, and buyers across the global carbon removal ecosystem.Biochar Is Moving Faster Than Most Pathways – Biochar emerged as one of the strongest examples of commercial progression. Between June 2025 and March 2026, it recorded ~2.8 MtCO2e of contracted offtakes, accounting for nearly 42% of cumulative biochar offtake volumes through Q1 2026. The pathway also saw around 44% of cumulative biochar issuances and 31% of cumulative biochar retirements during this period, alongside ~USD 82 million in new capital. Its lower infrastructure needs and modular deployment model are helping it scale faster than more complex engineered pathways.Demand Growth Is Not Always Matched by Capital – Soil carbon and enhanced weathering are gaining traction, but financing remains thin. Soil carbon saw ~98.5% of disclosed advance offtake volumes contracted after June 2025, yet only one USD 30 million equity deal was recorded. Enhanced weathering and mineralization recorded ~97% of its cumulative issuances and retirements after June 2025, but disclosed equity investment was limited to USD 10.16 million. These pathways are attracting buyers faster than they are attracting broad investor confidence.BECCS Is Scaling Through Large, De-Risked Projects – BECCS continued to secure large contracted volumes, with ~36% of cumulative BECCS offtakes signed between June 2025 and March 2026. However, new capital deployment slowed sharply, with only ~USD 14 million committed during the period against ~USD 2.9 billion raised cumulatively. The pathway’s funding base remains heavily shaped by large public support, including ~USD 1.8 billion from the Swedish Energy Agency for Stockholm Exergi.DAC Still Carries High Expectations, but Limited Verified Delivery – DAC remains central to the long-term CDR narrative, with cumulative committed capital exceeding USD 4.35 billion by Q1 2026. However, only ~USD 255 million was deployed between June 2025 and March 2026, while verified delivery remained very limited at 2,088 tonnes issued and 1,753 tonnes retired globally. The next test for DAC is not demand creation, but cost reduction and reliable operational scale-up.Policy Is Moving From Support to Market Formation – Public policy is no longer limited to grants and incentives. Measures such as 45Q, DAC Hubs, the EU CRCF, and sovereign procurement programs are helping shape the rules, infrastructure, and demand signals needed for a more mature CDR market. This is gradually positioning CDR as part of broader carbon management and industrial decarbonization strategy.Integrity Is Becoming a Growth Filter – Stronger MRV expectations, permanence standards, and methodology revisions are raising the bar for issuance and market acceptance. This may slow short-term volume growth, but it is also pushing the sector toward higher durability, stronger credibility, and more institutionally acceptable supply.About cCarbonThe cCarbon platform has been providing business intelligence and analytics for global environmental markets since 2012, covering compliance and voluntary carbon markets, sustainable fuels, and other environmental commodities. It specializes in providing reliable in-depth research and tailored solutions for decarbonization, compliance strategies, and climate investments, aiming to be the foundational source of insights that support business decisions in environmental markets.cCarbon is a division of cKinetics, a global sustainability advisory firm working with investors, businesses, and policymakers.For more details visit: www.cCarbon.info

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