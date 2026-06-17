Ozella Swim Announces Launch of Summer 2026 Swimwear Collection

Austin-Based Label Expands Offerings with Coastal-Inspired Silhouettes and Customizable Fits

Every Ozella kini started as one I couldn’t find anywhere else. If it doesn’t fit better than what’s already out there, we don’t make it.” — Gabriella Brooke

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ozella Swim , an Austin-based fashion label founded by designer Gabriella Brooke, announced today the release of its Summer 2026 swimwear collection. The new line expands the brand’s current catalog with a focus on minimal silhouettes, multi-way styling options, and custom textiles designed for warm-weather coastal lifestyles.The brand name "Ozella" is derived from Ozello, a small coastal island in Florida where Brooke grew up. The brand started with a problem Gabriella kept running into: cute swimwear online that never fit the way it looked. Frustrated, she began sewing her own bikinis at home, refining the cut until it felt right, then took those designs to a factory and launched Ozella Swim. The garments incorporate trends such as fairycore embellishments and coquette-inspired trims, and are constructed using double-lined, high-stretch fabrics intended to provide a secure and sculpted silhouette.Key pieces from the newly launched collection include:The Fae Lace Bow Thong Coquette Bikini: A soft-styling piece incorporating delicate lace trim, contrast bow accents, and ruched cups, blending modern swimwear construction with vintage-inspired lingerie aesthetics.The Stella Set: A sleek, structured silhouette featuring adjustable hardware and tailored cuts, designed to offer both reliable support and a minimalist profile.The Stargirl Bikini: A standout design utilizing shimmering, light-catching fabrics and delicate strap detailing, engineered to offer a dynamic, body-hugging fit.The Enchanted Bikini Set: An intricate visual piece embellished with aqua, silver, and gold sequins, featuring side-tie bottoms and a halter neck for an adjustable, customized fit."Every Ozella kini started as one I couldn’t find anywhere else. If it doesn’t fit better than what’s already out there, we don’t make it," stated Gabriella Brooke, Founder of Ozella Swim.The complete Summer 2026 collection is now available for direct-to-consumer purchase. For more information regarding the collection, or to view the lookbook, visit ozellaswim.com About Ozella Swim:Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and inspired by the coastal lifestyle of Ozello, Florida, Ozella Swim is an independent swimwear brand specializing in contemporary, feminine aesthetics. The brand focuses on producing fashion-forward, high-quality swimwear designed to offer structural support and trend-driven styling.

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