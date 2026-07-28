Arabian Horse Association Celebrates 60 Years of the U.S. National Arabian & Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show

Visitors of all ages get up close with an Arabian horse during a daily barn tour at the U.S. National Arabian & Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show at Tulsa Expo Square. Western competitors exchange congratulations at the U.S. National Championship.

The Premier Arabian Horse Championship Returns to Tulsa, Oklahoma, Featuring Over 1,800 Horses, $1M+ in Prizes, and Six Decades of Tradition

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arabian Horse Association (AHA) proudly announces the return of the U.S. National Arabian & Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show, one of the most prestigious and enduring events in the equine industry. Now celebrating its 60th anniversary, the 2026 show takes place October 22–31, 2026, at Tulsa Expo Square in Tulsa, Oklahoma — bringing together top Arabian and Half-Arabian horses, trainers, breeders, owners, and enthusiasts from across the country for ten days of world-class athleticism, breathtaking beauty, and unmatched community spirit.

The show is expected to draw more than 1,800 horses, 3,500 exhibitors, 250 trainers, and 6,000 spectators from nearly every U.S. state, Canada, and around the world. With disciplines spanning working western ranch classes to ornate Bedouin costume presentations, U.S. Nationals is unlike any other event in the equine world. It is also the only place in the country where an Arabian horse can be crowned U.S. National Champion.

“This milestone represents much more than the longevity of a horse show,” said Dave Daugherty, Chairman of the U.S. National Show Commission. “For 60 years, U.S. Nationals has reflected the passion, dedication, and heart of our community. At the same time, we are modernizing the experience for exhibitors, spectators, and future generations to ensure the Arabian horse continues to thrive for decades to come.”

Six Decades of Championship Excellence

From its debut at Estes Park, Colorado, to rotating venues in Springfield, Illinois; Dallas, Texas; Louisville, Kentucky; and Albuquerque, New Mexico — U.S. Nationals has grown into one of the most celebrated events in the equine world. Since 2008, Tulsa Expo Square has served as its permanent home, and 2026 marks a landmark 60th year of crowning the nation’s best Arabian and Half-Arabian horses.

The show has long attracted champions both inside and outside the arena. Celebrity Arabian horse owners and enthusiasts have included Patrick Swayze, Diane Sawyer, Shania Twain, Wayne Newton, Lady Gaga and many more — a testament to the breed’s enduring allure across cultures and industries. Exhibitors range in age from 16 to well into their 80s, with second-, third-, and fourth-generation families competing side by side.

“This 60th anniversary is a powerful reminder of the enduring legacy of the Arabian horse and the extraordinary community that has built U.S. Nationals into one of the premier equine events in the country,” said Dave Daugherty, National Show Commission Chairman.

“As we honor the traditions that brought us here, we are equally focused on the future — creating an even stronger experience for exhibitors, owners, trainers and fans while introducing new generations to the beauty, athleticism and versatility of the Arabian horse.”

What to Expect: Ten Days of World-Class Competition

U.S. Nationals showcases the full spectrum of the Arabian horse’s versatility across an extraordinary range of disciplines — from family working ranch classes to English style riding classes and don’t miss the show’s iconic costume classes. The energy inside the arena is electric: expect cheering, whistling, music, and an atmosphere that rivals any major sporting event. As Show Commission Chairman Dave Daugherty puts it, this is “the Super Bowl of the Arabian Horse Shows.”

Highlights of the 2026 show include:

• Grand Finals on the final Friday and Saturday nights, featuring high-energy championship rounds across Working Western, Western, English, Country, Hunter, and Halter divisions

• More than $1 million in total cash and prizes awarded across the competition

• Arabian Western Pleasure Association finals on the final Friday, awarding over $300,000 to the top 4-year-old Arabian and Half-Arabian horses

• Additional major awards will be presented to the best horses that have entered high stakes Arabian programs

• Opening night Thursday October 22, 2026 cocktail party with a “Slide for Cash” event in the Mustang Arena

• Free daily barn tours allowing families behind-the-scenes access to competing horses and competitors at the show.

Open to All: A Free, Immersive Public Experience

U.S. Nationals is free and open to the public. Spectators enjoy face-to-face access to some of the most magnificent horses in the world, with barn tours running daily throughout the show. Whether you’re a lifelong enthusiast or attending your first horse show, the combination of elite athletic competition, stunning horses, and passionate community makes U.S. Nationals a genuinely unforgettable experience.

The Arabian horse is for everyone — all ages, backgrounds, and nationalities. This show is our opportunity to share with the world just how beautiful and beloved these horses are, and the extraordinary lengths their owners and caretakers go to in caring for them.

Community & Economic Impact

U.S. Nationals generates an estimated $28 million in economic impact across Tulsa and the surrounding county each year. The event is made possible in partnership with the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce and Tulsa County, who collaborate with AHA to bring the championship to Oklahoma. The Arabian Horse Distress Fund also partners with organizations throughout the event to build awareness of and affection for the Arabian breed across the broader Tulsa community.

Must-See Moments for Media & Spectators

Media and spectators are encouraged not to miss:

• The best Arabian horses in the world will compete and will be crowned the United States National Champion.

• Grand Finals nights (final Friday and Saturday) — the highest-energy, most competitive sessions to watch the best of the best compete in our most exciting classes of the show.

• Daily barn tours for intimate, behind-the-scenes access to horses and competitors

• The opening night Slide for Cash event in the Mustang Arena

As part of its ongoing modernization efforts, AHA continues to enhance digital engagement, improve exhibitor and spectator experiences, and expand outreach designed to introduce new audiences to the Arabian horse industry. The organization remains focused on supporting youth participation and preserving the heritage and versatility that have defined Arabian horses for generations.

Known for their intelligence, athleticism and enduring beauty, Arabian horses remain the most recognizable and influential breeds in the world. U.S. Nationals serves as the pinnacle of achievement within the Arabian horse community, honoring both elite competition and the unique bond between horse and rider.

The 2026 U.S. National Arabian & Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show is expected to attract competitors and spectators from around the world. Admission is free and open to the public.

About the Arabian Horse Association

The Arabian Horse Association is a full-service nonprofit breed association dedicated to the promotion, preservation, and advancement of the Arabian horse breed while supporting the breeding, competitive, and recreational interests of owners, breeders, competitors, and enthusiasts across the United States and Canada. Through nationally recognized competitions, registration services, educational initiatives, youth and community engagement programs, and official event and performance record management, the Association works to encourage participation, responsible breeding, and lifelong involvement within the Arabian horse community. The organization administers approximately $1 million in annual prize money through its prestigious national events and competitive programs.

In 2026, the Arabian horse community celebrates a historic milestone as the “Year of the Horse” coincides with the 60th Anniversary of the Arabian and Half-Arabian U.S. Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. More than 1,700 horses are expected to compete for national titles during the championship event, honoring six decades of excellence, tradition, and achievement in Arabian horse competition.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.