Influential Women highlights Amy Mashaw Foskey, HR and Leadership Development Executive Director at Chick-fil-A.

ARGYLE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Innovative Leadership Development Programs Focused on Excellence, Service, and Scalable Team Growth Across the Dallas–Fort Worth MetroplexArgyle, Texas — Amy Mashaw Foskey’s career is a powerful reflection of her passion for developing people and building strong, purpose-driven teams. She began her professional journey at just 15 years old, working in entry-level roles and quickly advancing into a supervisory position by the age of 18. From an early age, Amy demonstrated a natural ability to lead, support others, and create environments where people could thrive.After earning her degree, Amy transitioned into education and spent eight years as an elementary school teacher. In the classroom, she refined her ability to coach, motivate, and inspire growth in others. While she found deep fulfillment in teaching, she ultimately felt called back to the business world, where she could continue shaping and developing leaders on a broader scale. This transition marked the beginning of a long-term commitment to leadership development and organizational culture building.Today, Amy serves as Executive Director of Human Resources and Leadership Development at Chick-fil-A, where she oversees approximately 100 employees and plays a key role in shaping organizational culture, hiring and developing leaders, and guiding strategic people decisions. Known for her proactive leadership style, she focuses on using customer experience data, structured coaching systems, and intentional feedback loops to strengthen performance and deepen team engagement.Drawing on her background in education, Amy has developed a distinctive approach to leadership development that mirrors lesson planning and classroom instruction. She designs structured, practical systems that emphasize measurable milestones, accountability, and continuous personal growth. Her leadership philosophy centers on clarity, consistency, and the belief that people perform best when expectations are clearly defined and supported by ongoing coaching.Her day-to-day work is deeply rooted in one-on-one mentorship, team empowerment, and cultivating environments where excellence and service are seamlessly integrated. Among her most notable achievements is the creation of two innovative leadership training programs that have been adopted across multiple Chick-fil-A locations in the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. These initiatives include a guided internal leadership development framework and a comprehensive 90-day onboarding and training program for external candidates, both of which have significantly strengthened leadership readiness and operational consistency.Amy attributes her success to her passion for people and her willingness to step in and create solutions whenever she sees a need. Throughout her career, she has consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic and an unwavering commitment to building meaningful culture and authentic guest and employee experiences. She also credits her success to her dedication to developing others—coaching leaders, designing training systems, and supporting teams in ways that elevate both individual performance and broader organizational impact.Her professional journey reflects a consistent focus on growth and service. Beginning in hospitality at a young age, Amy learned early the importance of consistency, customer care, and operational excellence. These foundational experiences shaped her understanding of how culture influences performance. She later transitioned into education, where she spent eight years working as an elementary school teacher, further developing her ability to guide, mentor, and inspire others. Together, these experiences formed the foundation of her leadership philosophy, which emphasizes empathy, structure, and intentional investment in people.When reflecting on the most influential guidance she has received, Amy consistently highlights the role of her mother, Rhonda Mashaw. She describes her mother as a deeply faith-driven and principled influence who played a foundational role in shaping her values, discipline, and ambition. Her mother encouraged her growth with unwavering love and intentional guidance, emphasizing education, personal responsibility, and the importance of striving to become the best version of herself. Amy credits her mother’s belief in her potential as a defining force in her faith, confidence, and professional development.Amy also recognizes the impact of Dan Cathy, former CEO of Chick-fil-A, who served as an early mentor during her youth. She recalls his intentional investment in young people through leadership development, faith-based teaching, and consistent mentorship. Through Sunday school classes, Bible studies, and personal engagement, he created growth opportunities and reinforced the importance of leadership as service. These experiences helped shape Amy’s understanding that true leadership is rooted in investing in others and building meaningful relationships.For young women entering the field of human resources and leadership development, Amy emphasizes the importance of maintaining excellence in all areas of work. She encourages individuals to uphold high standards consistently and to approach decision-making with patience and intentionality. According to Amy, compromising standards in moments of pressure can create long-term consequences that affect culture, performance, and organizational integrity.She underscores that excellence extends beyond outcomes and is equally reflected in mindset, discipline, and consistency. Maintaining high standards builds trust, strengthens organizational culture, and ensures that individuals bring their best effort to every opportunity. Amy encourages young professionals to recognize their value and to understand that both they and the people they serve deserve their fullest commitment and highest level of effort.In her professional field, Amy identifies one of the most significant challenges—and opportunities—as the development and scaling of effective leadership pathways. She believes that structured, standardized leadership development programs are essential for maintaining consistency across organizations. These systems help ensure that culture remains strong while also enabling high-quality experiences for both employees and guests across all locations.Amy views leadership development as a core driver of organizational success, particularly in environments where culture and service excellence are central to performance. By investing in clear development pathways, organizations can better equip leaders to support teams effectively, maintain alignment across operations, and deliver consistently strong results.At the core of Amy’s personal and professional life are the values of service, compassion, faith, and community. These principles guide her leadership approach and shape her interactions with colleagues, teams, and her broader community. She and her husband are especially passionate about supporting the Special Olympics, where they actively contribute through fundraising and advocacy for individuals with greater challenges.Amy believes deeply in recognizing the dignity and potential of every individual. She strives to lead in a way that reflects empathy, generosity, and a genuine commitment to others. Meaningful relationships and human connection remain central to both her personal fulfillment and professional purpose.Grounded in faith-based, people-centered values, Amy Mashaw Foskey continues to demonstrate that impactful leadership is built through intentional investment in people, strong systems, and a commitment to helping others reach their full potential. Through her work, she continues to shape leaders, strengthen organizational culture, and create environments where individuals and teams can thrive.Learn More about Amy Mashaw Foskey:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/amy-foskey Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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