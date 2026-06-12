Influential Women profiles Suzanne Ward: tech leader driving innovation in medical devices and IT for 25+ years.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Global Leadership in Engineering, Agile Transformation, and High-Performing Team Development Across Complex Technology EnvironmentsTampa, Florida — Suzanne Ward is an accomplished technology leader with more than 25 years of experience spanning medical devices, high tech, and enterprise IT. Her career reflects a consistent track record of driving innovation, leading global teams, and delivering large-scale, mission-critical programs across highly regulated and rapidly evolving industries.Suzanne began her career in healthcare product management, working on blood pressure cuffs and vital signs monitoring systems. Early in her professional journey, she played a key role in advancing product development innovation, including leading the industry shift to latex-free product lines in the late 1990s. She also contributed to the launch of multiple patient monitoring systems across several brands, generating millions in annual revenue and helping shape advancements in patient care technology.From the beginning, Suzanne distinguished herself by stepping into complex and often ambiguous challenges. She built a global career collaborating with engineering and business teams across Asia and Europe to advance next-generation healthcare and technology solutions. Her work in this space contributed to multiple patents, with recognition spanning the United States, Korea, and international markets, underscoring her impact on global product innovation.Following the 2008 economic downturn, Suzanne transitioned into the high-tech sector, bringing her expertise in systems thinking and program leadership into new domains. She joined Intel, where she took on an IoT agile leadership role and led the multi-year, $2 billion Alder Lake chip IoT-software program. In this capacity, she guided large, cross-functional global teams through complex development cycles, ensuring successful product delivery on time and within budget.Her leadership at Intel became widely recognized for its emphasis on alignment across engineering, marketing, and executive stakeholders. Suzanne consistently demonstrated the ability to translate technical complexity into strategic clarity, enabling teams to operate more cohesively and efficiently. Under her leadership, programs were transformed into high-performing, collaborative ecosystems where accountability, communication, and execution were tightly integrated.Today, Suzanne serves as the leader of Identity and Access Management at the University of South Florida. In this role, she is responsible for driving secure, scalable, and efficient access solutions across the institution. Her work supports the university’s broader digital infrastructure and ensures that security, usability, and system integrity remain aligned in a rapidly evolving educational technology landscape.At the core of Suzanne’s career is a deep commitment to building strong, engaged teams and creating environments where people can thrive. She is widely recognized not only for delivering measurable results, but also for how she leads—through clear communication, collaboration, and a focus on continuous improvement. Colleagues frequently describe her programs as some of the most rewarding experiences of their careers, reflecting her lasting impact as a leader and mentor.Suzanne attributes her success to a consistent willingness to step up when leadership identifies a need. Throughout her career, when asked to take on challenging assignments, her instinct has been to volunteer and assume ownership. This proactive approach has opened doors across global environments and enabled her to contribute meaningfully across diverse industries, cultures, and organizational structures.She is highly goal-oriented and committed to seeing work through to completion, rarely turning down a challenge. Alongside this drive, Suzanne is a lifelong learner who continually seeks new knowledge and skills. This dedication to growth has been a defining characteristic of her career and was encouraged early on by her mother, who often joked that Suzanne was perpetually in school. Over time, she pursued multiple degrees and professional certifications, using education as a foundation for adaptability and long-term success.Suzanne also places strong emphasis on communication and inclusion in the workplace. She has intentionally worked to ensure her own voice is heard while also creating space for others to contribute. She believes work should be meaningful and engaging, noting that people spend a significant portion of their lives working and should therefore experience both purpose and enjoyment in their professional lives. She values celebrating wins as well as learning from setbacks, viewing both as essential to building resilient, high-performing teams.When reflecting on the best career advice she has received, Suzanne highlights a pivotal realization about her decision-making abilities. Early in her career, leadership observed her capacity to make sound decisions under pressure and brought attention to this as a key strength. In environments such as medical devices—where decisions can directly impact patient outcomes—she developed the ability to quickly assess whether sufficient information was available or whether additional data was required before proceeding.Her leadership recognized that she naturally applied an agile mindset, grounded in the plan-do-check-act approach. Suzanne learned that most decisions do not need to be perfect at the outset; instead, they can be made decisively and refined iteratively as new information becomes available. This perspective has become central to her leadership style and continues to guide how she approaches complex organizational challenges.For young women entering the technology and engineering fields, Suzanne encourages confidence, initiative, and intentional career exploration. She advises taking advantage of opportunities across the industry, noting that project management can serve as a strong entry point, particularly for those seeking to build both technical understanding and leadership capability. From there, individuals can expand into more specialized technology roles, lead complex initiatives, and develop deep domain expertise.She also emphasizes the importance of confident communication and professional presence. Suzanne encourages women to articulate their ideas clearly and assertively, framing recommendations with conviction and avoiding language that undermines credibility. She believes that communicating with certainty helps build trust, strengthens influence, and ensures that contributions are fully recognized in professional environments.Suzanne strongly reinforces the belief that women belong in every professional space they enter. She encourages young women to recognize that they have earned their place through education, preparation, and experience. Their insights are valuable, and their voices deserve to be heard. She often reminds others to own their accomplishments fully and stand confidently in their expertise.In reflecting on the broader challenges and opportunities within her field, Suzanne identifies early pipeline loss as a significant concern, particularly the decline in interest among girls beginning around fourth grade. She notes that even at the university level, some women pursuing technology degrees still question their belonging, despite having earned the same qualifications as their peers.While she acknowledges that women are increasingly present in technical and leadership spaces, she notes that many still struggle to fully step into their roles with confidence. This can manifest in communication patterns that unintentionally signal uncertainty. Suzanne emphasizes the importance of clear, direct communication—stating recommendations confidently and standing firmly behind one’s professional judgment. She believes this is essential for leadership effectiveness and long-term career advancement.At the core of Suzanne’s professional values are honesty, transparency, and goal orientation. She believes that effective leadership and engineering depend on open communication, particularly when identifying risks, challenges, or issues that may impact outcomes. This transparency enables better decision-making and stronger organizational performance.She also believes that work should be both productive and enjoyable. Celebrating success is important, but so is learning from setbacks and using those experiences to drive future improvement. For Suzanne, a fulfilling career balances achievement with engagement and satisfaction in the day-to-day process of work.Balance is another key value in her life. She prioritizes maintaining space for personal time alongside professional responsibilities, ensuring that long-term success is sustainable and supported by well-being and perspective.Outside of her professional work, Suzanne enjoys following the University of South Florida football team and other USF sports programs. She is often found at games, embracing her connection to the university community and balancing her leadership responsibilities with personal interests and school spirit.Learn More about Suzanne Ward:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Suzanne-Ward Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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