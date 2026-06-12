Influential Women features CEO Jackie Cook, introducing Momentum Group’s new approach to leadership: navigation.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping leaders, professionals, founders, and organizations navigate complexity, AI-driven change, and uncertainty with greater clarity and confidence.Overland Park, Kansas — Jackie Cook didn’t set out to rethink leadership development. She spent more than twenty years helping leaders navigate some of the most complex challenges organizations face.Throughout her career in product, operations, strategy, and organizational leadership, she noticed a recurring pattern. Capable leaders weren’t struggling because they lacked intelligence, experience, or ambition. They were struggling because they were being asked to navigate conditions their training had never prepared them for.That observation became the foundation for Momentum Group, the leadership navigation and decision-making firm she founded in Overland Park, Kansas.Her work starts from a premise that challenges many traditional leadership models: the environment has changed faster than the frameworks designed to support it.Today’s leaders are making decisions before all the information is available. They’re leading through uncertainty, technological disruption, shifting workforce expectations, and constant change. The challenge is no longer simply developing leadership skills. It’s knowing how to move forward when the path itself is unclear.Cook describes the distinction this way:“Leadership development assumes the environment is stable. Navigation assumes it isn’t.”The philosophy traces back to an early moment in her own career. During a presentation, a mentor interrupted her with a question that would stay with her:“What’s your point?”At the time, it felt like feedback on communication. Over time, it became something larger. The question wasn’t really about presenting ideas. It was about forming them. Clarity, Cook believes, is not simply how we communicate. It’s how we think.That belief now shapes everything about how she works with executives, mid-career professionals, and founders navigating complexity, ambiguity, and organizational change.Momentum Group’s coaching and advisory work sits at the intersection of strategy and human performance. Cook works with leaders who are stuck, transitioning, or operating in environments that have outpaced their existing frameworks. The work is practical and direct: identify what’s actually in the way, create clarity around what matters most, and build the confidence to move.Before founding Momentum Group, Cook spent more than two decades in leadership roles at global organizations including Mercer and Marsh McLennan, working across strategy, operations, customer success, and organizational effectiveness. She holds degrees in Psychology and Organizational Leadership from Penn State and has completed advanced studies in artificial intelligence, design thinking, and leadership through MIT, Vanderbilt, and Wharton.As advances in AI accelerated, Cook became increasingly focused on a question that cut across all of her work: how could technology help people make better decisions?That question moved her from advisor to builder.Cook increasingly saw the same navigation challenges appearing across careers, businesses, and organizations. While coaching and advisory work helped individuals navigate these decisions, she realized many of the underlying problems were larger than any one conversation could solve.Today, she is developing a portfolio of AI-enabled platforms designed to extend Momentum Group’s navigation philosophy beyond coaching, helping professionals, founders, and organizations make better decisions at scale.Momentum Navigate helps professionals identify environments where they are most likely to thrive. Rather than focusing on titles or keyword matching, it surfaces the conditions where someone does their best work and helps them evaluate opportunities accordingly. In a job market where movement is frequent but fit is often overlooked, Navigate shifts the focus from chasing the next role to finding meaningful alignment.Momentum Signal helps founders identify and pursue the right growth opportunities. Rather than treating business development as a volume problem, it helps founders focus their time and energy on the people, companies, and conversations most likely to create momentum.Momentum Intelligence helps organizations assess their readiness for AI across culture, process, and technology. Instead of starting with tools, it provides leaders with a clear understanding of where they stand and what should come next.Together, the platforms reflect a consistent belief: technology is most powerful when it strengthens human judgment rather than replaces it.“The goal isn’t to remove people from decisions,” Cook says. “It’s to help them make better ones.”The throughline across all of it traces back to that same question from decades ago. Not as a communication note. As a way of thinking.“What’s your point?”For Cook, that question has always been about clarity.Clarity builds confidence. Confidence is what gets you moving.And momentum happens in the movement.Learn More about Jackie Cook:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Jackie-Cook or through her website, https://momentum-grp.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.