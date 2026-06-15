Britain Declared It Wanted to Eat Better. Ten Million Meals Later: Gold Standard Nutrition

Craig Allen, Founder, in the warehouse. The range contains over 30 flavours, ready in 6 minutes from frozen.

NORTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --More than half of UK adults are actively chasing healthier eating but failing to sustain it. A Yorkshire brand that has been solving that problem since 2012 just crossed ten million meals sold.Gold Standard Nutrition (GSN), the bootstrapped Yorkshire brand behind one of the UK's fastest-growing ranges of healthy ready meals, has sold its ten millionth meal. Every GSN meal is high in protein, low in sugar, high in fibre, hand-prepared in the UK and ready in six minutes, the combination that has carried a brand once run from three freezers in a repurposed Tesco delivery truck into more than 1,000 shops, gyms and workplaces nationwide.The ten million figure lands against a backdrop of structural change in how the UK feeds itself. In 2012, when GSN's steam-cooked chicken breasts were a niche product sold door-to-door to gym owners, the idea that more than half the country would one day actively prioritise health and protein was hard to imagine. Today, 85% of UK consumers say diet is key to their health and 77% say fitness matters (YouGov/AHDB Pulse, November 2025). Yet, two-thirds of adults in England remain overweight and more than a quarter are clinically obese (DHSC, May 2025). The intention is there. The gap between intention and plate is not.That gap isn't motivation, it's infrastructure. 30% of UK consumers say a healthy lifestyle feels too time-consuming and regularly default to quicker options as a result (Kantar/AHDB, 2025). GSN was built to be that quicker option, without the compromise. What began as frozen steam-cooked chicken, hand-delivered to supplement shops and independent gyms across the North, has grown into a range of high-protein, low-sugar, high-fibre frozen meals ready in six minutes, and stocked in over 1,000 UK locations from local shops, gyms to workplaces, NHS sites and university campuses, and available online at mygsn.co.uk. One million meals sold by 2020. Seven and a half million by November 2023. Ten million in its birthday year. Now a new wave of demand is building: GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, used in 4.1% of GB households and rising fast per Kantar Worldpanel, are sending consumers toward exactly the high-protein, low-sugar, portion-controlled food GSN has always made. The market has moved to meet the brand. The brand was already there.Craig Allen, Founder, Gold Standard Nutrition: "We've been at this since 2012 - making us the UK's longest-standing healthy frozen food brand. No outside investment. No shortcuts. Just 14 years of pushing flavour, challenging what frozen food can be, and placing freezers where nobody else dared. The mission is the same as day one: healthy eating should be accessible, affordable, and enjoyable."Ed Tooley, Performance Nutritionist, Ed Tooley Nutrition Ltd.: "The data tells you the intention has always been there, people genuinely want to eat well. What GSN understood early is that intention collapses without convenience. If you can remove the friction, then we’re far more likely to actually see successful behaviour change."The next chapter is range, reach, and workplaces. New products and recipes are in development. Subscription numbers are growing. And GSN is expanding its presence in workplace settings, bringing high-protein, ready-in-minutes food into offices and sites where good nutrition has historically meant a vending machine. From a van on the M62 to a thousand-plus stockists. The brand that started the shift is still leading it.About Gold Standard Nutrition Founded in 2012 by Craig Allen, Gold Standard Nutrition is a Yorkshire-based, 100% bootstrapped frozen food brand. Specialising in high-protein, low-sugar, high-fibre meals hand-prepared in the UK and ready in minutes, GSN operates across 1,000-plus stockists nationwide and direct-to-consumer via mygsn.co.uk. Its range includes Pots o' Gold, Protein Wraps, steam-cooked Chicken Bites, and Signature Meals. GSN's mission: making healthy, tasty and easy.

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