Connecticut State Agencies Highlight Career Paths at Newington High School

(Newington, CT) – On Thursday, CT Department of Labor (CTDOL) Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo, CT Department of Education Commissioner Charlene Russel-Tucker, Military Department Assistant Adjutant General Mike Sipples, and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz joined education leaders at Newington High School to highlight Connecticut Career Paths, a career planning guide that connects students to career resources, planning tools, and helps them make informed decisions about their future.

“Connecticut has been ahead of the curve when it comes to preparing young people for their futures. Career development in our state is a longstanding, coordinated, and stable commitment shared across agencies, educators, and workforce experts. The Career Paths guide offers students clear, accessible information on the broad range of opportunities available to them, whether that be college pathways, apprenticeships, military service, careers in the trades, high-growth industries, and more,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. “Thank you to Commissioner Bartolomeo for bringing us together, and to Commissioner Russell-Tucker, Major General Evon, and all the partners across state government who worked so hard to make today possible.”



“For nearly 40 years, our agencies have been collaborating on Connecticut Career Paths to help students transition between education and the workforce. As our job market and our economy evolve and change, so does the guidance to young people,” said CTDOL Commissioner Bartolomeo. “I want to thank the Career Paths teams from all three agencies for their tireless work for young people, and Newington High School for their partnership and efforts to promote career readiness to their students.”



Connecticut Career Paths includes career counseling, resume and cover letter writing, interview preparation, and job search resources at the American Job Centers; information about CTHires, the state’s job bank; and details on Registered Apprenticeships and more than 360 occupations in industries throughout Connecticut. Additionally, the guide reports on current employment numbers, salary ranges, and the skills needed for success in a variety of fields.



“The Connecticut Career Paths guide demonstrates what is possible when education, workforce, and community partners align around a shared goal of supporting students,” said Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “The guide helps students explore careers, understand the steps needed to reach their goals, and connect to opportunities that can lead to college, military service, the skilled trades, and high-skill, high-wage, and in-demand careers. As we continue this work, our focus remains on ensuring equitable access to these opportunities so that every student has the support needed to unlock their lifelong potential.



Newington High School has robust career preparation for students including dual high school and college credit program, career preparation academies including culinary, business, medical sciences, and aerospace units.



“I am incredibly proud of the expansive career pathways we offer at Newington High School, which empower our students to explore their passions and gain real-world skills,” said Newington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett. “These diverse, hands-on learning opportunities across multiple industries ensure our students are uniquely prepared to thrive in both college and their future careers.”



Connecticut Career Paths is jointly by the Departments of Labor and Education every other year. It is disseminated to schools throughout the state by the Military Department during their recruitment events.



"The Guardsmen who answer the call when Connecticut needs them once sat where these seniors sit today, weighing what to do after high school," said Assistant Adjutant General (Army) Brig. Gen. Michael J. Sipples of the Connecticut National Guard. "Helping young people find their path is part of how we serve this state. We want every student to know they can build a future here and serve their neighbors at the same time.”

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Federal funding supports many CTDOL programs in whole or in part. For a list of programs and their funding streams, please visit the federal funding page.

For Immediate Release: June 11, 2026