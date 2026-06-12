DEKALB COUNTY, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Averil Johnson, 47, of Lawrenceville, has pleaded guilty to two counts of Medicaid Fraud involving $330,000 in false claims for genetic testing services that were never provided.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Gregory Adams accepted the plea on June 9, 2026, and sentenced the defendant to 10 years, with one year to be served in prison and the remainder on probation. Johnson was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $330,000 to the Georgia Medicaid program.

“Genetic testing fraud is a growing problem across the country, and we’re going after those responsible,” said Carr. “These illegal schemes deplete real resources for patients in need, and it won’t be tolerated here in Georgia. If you steal from taxpayers and cheat the system, you will be prosecuted and forced to pay back every dollar you stole.”

Just last week, Carr announced that his Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division has taken both civil and criminal action against a Cobb County lab owner who is also accused of running a genetic testing scheme.

Case Summary

As owner and operator of National Healthcare Center, LLC, Johnson employed two nurses, a doctor and other staff to provide dermatology-related care. He also hired a second doctor to serve as the “Director” for his lab in Tucker, Georgia. However, this doctor never saw patients.

As part of the scheme, Johnson prepared false orders for testing at his own lab and false patient files related to genetic testing. Johnson used the identities of the two doctors on claim submissions without their knowledge and repeatedly submitted false claims to Georgia Medicaid for a specific genetic testing code that paid $1,988.69 per claim. Patients interviewed denied knowledge of such testing.

A nurse employed by Johnson made a hotline call to the Georgia Department of Community Health and reported the false testing. The matter was referred to the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division, which then conducted and completed the investigation.

This case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorneys General Henry Hibbert and Sara Vann.

About the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division

Since Attorney General Chris Carr first took office, his Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division has secured more than 100 convictions for Medicaid fraud and the abuse, neglect and exploitation of older adults, resulting in nearly $26 million in restitution orders in criminal matters. Over this same period, Carr’s Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division has obtained civil settlements and judgements totaling more than $138 million as a result of its efforts to safeguard the Georgia Medicaid program.

The Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $5,381,304 for Federal FY 2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $1,793,768, is funded by the State of Georgia.