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The Business Research Company's Satellite Data Service For Agriculture Market Analysis And Forecast Report Featuring Key Trends And Opportunities

Expected to grow to $11.8 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The agriculture sector is increasingly turning to advanced technologies to boost productivity and manage resources more efficiently. One such innovation gaining traction is satellite data services, which provide valuable insights to farmers and agribusinesses. This technology is reshaping how agricultural operations are planned and executed, promising significant growth in the coming years.

Growth Outlook and Market Size for Satellite Data Service for Agriculture

The satellite data service for agriculture market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to grow from $6 billion in 2025 to $6.88 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. This early expansion is largely due to the adoption of remote sensing technologies by large-scale farms, initial government investments in satellite-based agricultural programs, increased awareness of crop monitoring advantages, limited availability of ground-based analytics, and a traditional dependence on manual field inspections.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its swift growth, reaching $11.8 billion by 2030, with a slightly adjusted CAGR of 14.4%. Factors contributing to this surge include the rising demand for climate-resilient farming insights, the need for automated geospatial analytics, expanding satellite coverage in rural zones, the growing fusion of artificial intelligence with satellite data, and a broader shift toward precision agriculture driven by data. Emerging trends in this period are set to include weather-integrated satellite advisory services, enhanced satellite-enabled risk assessment for crop insurance, increased use of farm-level geospatial decision support tools, precision input planning based on vegetation analysis, and the development of early warning systems for pests and diseases using satellite information.

Understanding Satellite Data Services in Agriculture

Satellite data services for agriculture utilize remote sensing and geospatial technologies to collect, analyze, and deliver critical information that supports farming operations. The goal is to improve crop productivity, optimize the use of resources such as water and fertilizers, mitigate risks, and promote sustainable agricultural practices by providing accurate, timely data.

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Major Trends Shaping Growth in Satellite Data Services for Agriculture

The escalating adoption of precision agriculture is a key driver behind the expanding satellite data service market. Precision farming employs data-based methods to manage field variability and optimize agricultural inputs, fundamentally aiming to increase yields and cut down on waste. Satellite data enhances this approach by offering precise, timely insights into crop health, soil moisture, yield forecasts, and vegetation patterns, enabling farmers to make informed, location-specific decisions.

For example, in July 2024, the Mississippi Soybean Promotion Board reported that the percentage of farms utilizing variable rate technology (VRT) for at least one input increased from 2.8% to 4.9% over three years. This growing recognition of precision agriculture's advantages is steadily pushing the demand for satellite data services.

Expanding Demand for Climate-Resilient and Automated Analytics

Another factor propelling market growth is the increased need for farming solutions that support climate resilience. Satellite services that integrate weather data and automate geospatial analysis are becoming vital for farmers adapting to unpredictable climatic conditions. These technologies help optimize planting schedules, input use, and risk management, driving adoption further.

Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence with satellite data enhances the ability to analyze complex datasets quickly and accurately, offering new insights for crop management and pest detection. This fusion is expected to play a crucial role in the future development of satellite data services tailored for agriculture.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Prospects

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest regional market for satellite data services in agriculture. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, highlighting global opportunities and trends shaping the industry’s future.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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