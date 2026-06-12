Influential Women Distinguish Brittany Pollari for Driving Human-Centered Global Recruitment at Awin Global

BURLINGTON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Talent Partner Connecting Top International Talent With Meaningful Career Opportunities Through Empathy, Communication, and Continuous ImprovementBurlington, Wisconsin — Brittany Pollari is a passionate Senior Talent Partner at Awin Global, where she specializes in connecting top talent with opportunities across multiple international markets, including the United States, Brazil, and Mexico. With extensive experience in full-cycle recruitment, international hiring, employer branding, and project management, she brings together professionalism, empathy, and enthusiasm to create meaningful connections between candidates and organizations.Brittany is committed to ensuring every candidate feels supported, informed, and confident throughout the hiring process. Her approach is rooted in respect, transparency, and proactive communication, ensuring that recruitment remains a positive and human-centered experience from start to finish.Throughout her career in recruitment, Brittany has interviewed thousands of candidates across a wide range of industries, including government, hospitality, manufacturing, and affiliate marketing. This diverse experience has allowed her to develop strong expertise in candidate sourcing, community outreach, diversity-focused recruiting, and HR operations. She thrives on the challenge of identifying the right match between individuals and organizations, helping people find career paths where they can grow, succeed, and feel valued.At the core of Brittany’s professional philosophy is the belief that recruitment should never lose its human element. In an increasingly digital and automated world, she remains committed to building authentic relationships and ensuring that each interaction reflects care, attentiveness, and respect. She believes that strong hiring outcomes are built not only on skills and qualifications but also on trust, communication, and connection.In addition to her corporate role, Brittany is the creator of Pretty Human by Brittany, a blog she launched in September 2025. Through this platform, she shares insights on recruitment, career development, and professional growth, offering guidance to job seekers and professionals navigating today’s evolving workforce. Her writing reflects her belief in authenticity, self-awareness, and continuous improvement in both career and life.Brittany’s personal discipline extends beyond her professional work. She is a black belt in martial arts, demonstrating her commitment to focus, resilience, and personal development. While she enjoys hiking, walking, and watching football, her biggest passion is strength training. She is an avid lifter who trains at the gym at least five days a week, often twice a day, reflecting the same dedication and consistency she brings to all areas of her life.Brittany attributes her success to actively listening to others and taking the time to understand their needs, which allows her to connect the right people with the right opportunities. She is also deeply committed to continuous improvement and takes pride in contributing to the growth and development of the workforce in every organization she has been a part of. This mindset has shaped her approach to recruitment and strengthened her ability to adapt in a rapidly changing industry.One of the most influential pieces of advice Brittany has received is that she serves as the “Director of First Impressions,” meaning she represents the first glimpse candidates receive of the company culture and values. This perspective has reinforced her commitment to professionalism, clarity, and positive engagement in every interaction.To young women entering the recruitment and talent acquisition field, Brittany advises listening more than speaking. She emphasizes the importance of observation, learning from others, and understanding workplace dynamics. According to her, these practices build stronger relationships, deepen insight, and support more informed decision-making throughout one’s career.One of the biggest challenges Brittany identifies in the recruitment industry is the increasing shift toward transactional hiring processes. With the rise of artificial intelligence and automation, she has observed a decline in human connection and rapport-building within hiring practices. She believes this shift can negatively impact both company culture and hiring quality if not balanced with intentional human engagement.At the center of Brittany’s personal and professional values is continuous improvement—striving each day to be better than she was the day before. This mindset drives her growth, strengthens her resilience, and fuels her dedication to both personal and professional excellence.Known for her energy, positivity, and unwavering commitment to helping others succeed, Brittany Pollari continues to make a meaningful impact across global markets by connecting people with opportunity and keeping humanity at the heart of recruitment.Learn More about Brittany Pollari:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Brittany-Pollari Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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