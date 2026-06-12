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The Business Research Company's Precision Irrigation Market Set to Reach $20.98 Billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $20.98 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The precision irrigation sector is becoming increasingly vital as farmers seek smarter ways to manage water resources and boost crop productivity. With global challenges like water scarcity and rising food demand, this market is set to experience substantial growth. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, leading regions, and future trends shaping the precision irrigation industry.

Market Size and Growth Projections for the Precision Irrigation Market

The precision irrigation market has seen rapid expansion in recent years, with its value expected to grow from $11.07 billion in 2025 to $12.81 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The early growth phase was largely driven by increased adoption of traditional drip irrigation methods, heightened freshwater scarcity, the initial use of simple moisture sensors, a growing focus on maximizing crop yield efficiency, and the expansion of agricultural water conservation initiatives.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to surge further, reaching $20.98 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.1%. This anticipated growth is fueled by advances in AI-powered irrigation optimization, wider use of IoT-enabled irrigation controllers, improvements in sophisticated micro-irrigation systems, heightened demand for climate-resilient water management strategies, and the broader adoption of cloud-based decision-making tools for irrigation. Emerging trends include greater reliance on sensor-based irrigation scheduling, precision nutrient delivery systems, automated water distribution control, and more efficient micro-irrigation technologies—all aimed at conserving water and increasing agricultural productivity.

Understanding Precision Irrigation and Its Benefits

Precision irrigation represents a modern, sustainable farming approach that delivers water and nutrients to crops in carefully measured amounts, exactly when and where they are needed. This technique relies on cutting-edge technologies to optimize water efficiency, reduce wastage, improve crop yields and quality, and ultimately help farmers enhance productivity while conserving vital water resources.

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Key Drivers Behind the Demand in the Global Precision Irrigation Market

One of the main forces propelling the precision irrigation market is the rising global demand for agricultural products. Agricultural goods, which are produced through farming activities, are increasingly needed due to factors such as population growth, shifting dietary habits, the rise of biofuel production, urbanization, and concerns surrounding food security. Precision irrigation plays a critical role in the agriculture sector by enabling targeted water delivery, optimizing water consumption, minimizing waste, and boosting crop output.

For instance, in September 2025, Statistics Canada and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada estimated that national wheat production would increase by 1.9% year-over-year, reaching 36.6 million tonnes. This growth is mainly attributed to higher expected yields, which are forecasted to rise by 1.8% to 51.1 bushels per acre, while the harvested area is projected to remain steady with a slight increase of 0.1% to 26.3 million acres. This example illustrates how growing agricultural output is driving demand for precision irrigation technologies.

Regions Leading the Precision Irrigation Market by 2026

In 2025, North America emerged as the largest regional market for precision irrigation. The comprehensive market analysis also includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and growth opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables



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