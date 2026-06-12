Influential Women highlights Theresa A DiTomo, hospitality leader elevating food service operations and community.

MEDIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- General Manager at SAGE Dining Services Brings 30+ Years of Experience in Culinary Operations, Catering, and Team DevelopmentMedia, Pennsylvania — Theresa A DiTomo is an accomplished hospitality and food service leader with extensive experience in operations, catering, and team development. She currently serves as a General Manager with SAGE Dining Services, where she oversees food service operations in an educational setting, ensuring high standards of quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. Known for her hands-on leadership style, Theresa is passionate about creating positive dining experiences while fostering strong relationships with clients, students, and staff.Throughout her career, Theresa has held progressive leadership roles across food service, catering, and event management. Her background includes positions such as Assistant Food Service Director, Catering Director, Director of Events, and Banquet Manager, giving her a well-rounded understanding of both front- and back-of-house operations. She brings extensive expertise in menu development, HACCP implementation, P&L management, inventory control, staff training, and large-scale event execution. Her strong communication and organizational skills have enabled her to successfully lead diverse teams while managing complex, high-volume operations.Theresa is a Certified ServSafe Manager and is deeply committed to professional excellence, safety, and continuous improvement. In addition to her operational responsibilities, she has been actively involved in community and volunteer initiatives and has contributed to leadership roles within professional and nonprofit organizations. Her career reflects a consistent dedication to service, collaboration, and accountability, with a focus on creating environments where both teams and guests feel supported, valued, and cared for.Theresa attributes her success to resilience, perseverance, and a genuine passion for serving others. Her journey began at the age of 15 as a bus girl, and over more than 30 years in the hospitality industry, she advanced through hands-on experience, determination, and hard work—without a traditional college path while raising a family.Stepping into leadership in 2015 and becoming a General Manager five years ago remain defining milestones in her career, reinforcing her belief that influence is built through trust, consistency, and empathy. She is driven by a commitment to building community, whether by bringing an event to life from a single vision or offering support to others through guidance, encouragement, and a willingness to help in any way needed.Theresa emphasizes that some of her most meaningful contributions extend beyond operations and logistics. For her, leadership also means being present for others—listening without judgment, offering support when needed, and creating an environment where people feel valued and empowered to succeed. She believes these everyday acts of leadership are what truly strengthen teams and communities.Her advice to young women entering the hospitality industry is simple: follow your instincts and believe in yourself, especially when others doubt your abilities. Theresa has learned through her own experience that confidence, grit, and heart can open doors that may once have seemed out of reach. Her journey—from a young single mother finding her footing to a respected leader in her field—reflects her belief that persistence and passion are powerful drivers of success.She encourages emerging professionals to stay committed to growth, embrace challenges, and trust in their ability to learn and adapt. In her view, success is not always defined by traditional pathways but by dedication, resilience, and the willingness to keep moving forward.The values most important to Theresa in both her professional and personal life are connection, balance, and care. She values time spent with her large family and her two sons, as well as her two rescue dogs. Outside of work, she enjoys being outdoors and finds joy in simple comforts, such as collecting and using her favorite teapots and cups for tea. Recently, Theresa has found joy in volunteer work. She serves on the boards of three Italian-American nonprofit organizations and as Events Chairperson for the Italian Cultural Center of the Delaware Valley. Some of the events include Author Lecture Series, Wine Festivals, Annual Dinner Dances, and more.Looking ahead, Theresa is excited to continue growing both personally and professionally. She hopes to travel more, embrace new experiences, and remain grounded in the relationships and passions that have shaped her journey.With more than three decades of experience and a deep commitment to service, Theresa A DiTomo continues to make a lasting impact in the hospitality industry through leadership, integrity, and a people-first approach that defines her career.Learn More about Theresa A DiTomo:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/theresa-ditomo Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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