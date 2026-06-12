Inspectorate concerned and disappointed at partial progress in removing conditional clauses from admission policies for special classes for autistic students
A report by the Inspectorate of the Department of Education and Youth has found that published admission policies for special classes continue to contain conditional causes that are contrary to Department and National Council for Special Education (NCSE) guidance.
The finding is contained in the Inspectorate’s Annual Review of Admission Policies: Special Classes for Autistic Students 2026 published today. The review follows a similar examination in 2025, which found that almost all of the 30 admission policies reviewed contained conditional clauses that could, if implemented, prevent autistic children with the greatest level of need from accessing a place in a special class.
Following the 2025 report, the then Minister for Education and Youth wrote to all patron bodies requesting an immediate review of admission policies in schools with special classes for autistic children. The Department also issued a revised circular and detailed information clearly outlining the clauses that must be removed from admission policies.
Despite these interventions and the clear guidance provided, the findings of the 2026 review demonstrate that unacceptable practices remain in place. The Department is disappointed that insufficient progress has been made over the past year and that some schools continue to publish admission policies containing provisions that risk restricting access for children who are entitled to specialist educational placements.
The report published today is based on a review of the published admission policies of 15 primary and 15 post-primary schools with special classes for autistic students, conducted in April 2026. The review found that half (15) of the published policies examined did not contain any conditional clauses. However, the remaining 15 published policies contained clauses that could, if implemented, prevent autistic children with the greatest level of need from accessing a place in a special class.
Examples of clauses included provisions allowing the refusal of enrolment based on a prospective students’ potential behaviour; requirements for parents to provide information or undertake steps beyond those required of other applicants; and requirements that students demonstrate an ability to participate in mainstream classes before being considered for admission to a special class.
The Department of Education and Youth takes very seriously any admission policy that has the effect of restricting or discouraging access to specialist education placements. The Department is writing directly to boards of management of the 15 schools concerned requesting the immediate removal of the relevant clauses from their admission policies. Copies of these letters will also issue to relevant patron bodies also in recognition of their statutory role in approving school admission policies. The Department is also considering what further measures may be necessary to ensure compliance with admission requirements.
Publishing the report, Chief Inspector Yvonne Keating, said: ‘
Minister for Education and Youth, Hildegarde Naughton TD, welcomed the publication of the report and reiterated the need for urgent action:
The Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion, Michael Moynihan, TD, said:
Further information on admission of students to special classes for autistic students
- A special class for autism is a class attached to a mainstream primary or post-primary school that affords specialist educational provision to a small group of pupils/students with autism who are unable to access the curriculum in a mainstream class, even with support, for most or all of the school day. A special class for children with autism has one teacher for every six children. The pupils/students are also supported though inclusion in mainstream classes and school activities for part of the school day, as appropriate to their individual needs. This model supports inclusive education, enabling students to be educated in their local mainstream school while receiving targeted supports. Further information on special classes is available from the NCSE at https://www.ncse.ie/special-classes. The NCSE provides Information for Parents: Special Classes for Autism at https://www.ncse.ie/information-leaflets.
- The NCSE Annual Report shows that, since 2020, the number of special classes for autistic pupils has almost doubled. In the 2024/2025 school year, there were almost 2,000 special classes for autistic pupils in primary schools and over 900 in post-primary schools.
- It is the responsibility of the managerial authorities of all schools to implement an admissions policy in accordance with the Education Acts and the relevant departmental policy and circulars.
- Schools are required to publish their admissions policy and to ensure that the principles of equality and the right of parents to send their children to a school of their choice are respected.
- Schools that establish special classes for specific special educational needs, including special classes for autism, are required to provide for the enrolment to those classes in their admissions policy.
- To enhance the Department’s forward planning for special education provision, it published Circular 0039/2025: ‘Approach and key measures to support the Forward Planning for Special Education Provision for the 2026/2027 school year and beyond’. The circular provides updated eligibility criteria for enrolment in special classes, requirements in relation to admissions, including the need to review admission policies for schools with special classes, and information on the role of patron bodies. The circular reminded schools of their responsibility to review admission policies for special classes to ensure they do not include criteria that could create barriers for children seeking a special class place and that they comply with the Admissions to Schools Act 2018 and NCSE guidelines.
- In May 2025, the Inspectorate published an earlier report on admission policies entitled Supporting all children and young people to access an appropriate education: A review of the admission policies of primary and post-primary special classes for autistic children and young people. That report was based on a review of the admission policies of 15 primary and 15 post-primary schools with special classes for autistic students. The review was carried out during 2024. The review found that 14 out of the 15 post-primary policies and 12 out of the 15 primary policies contained clauses that could, if implemented, prevent autistic children with the greatest level of need from accessing a place in a special class.
- Following the publication of the report, the then Minister for Education and Youth wrote to all patron bodies of schools requesting that they initiate a review of the admission policies of all their schools with special classes for autistic children to ensure that they complied with relevant legislation and with the guidelines issued by the National Council for Special Education.
- Following the Minister’s letter to patron bodies, the Department issued an Information note for schools - admission to special classes and special schools that provided additional information to support patron bodies comply with this request. The note also provided the following list of clauses that ‘must be removed from admission policies’
- References to a category of learning disability
- A child or young person’s ability to participate in a mainstream class
- Preventing students with a recommendation for placement in a special class or a special school from accessing a place
- References to prospective students’ potential behaviour
- Additional requests for reports and documentation beyond a diagnosis and professional reports confirming eligibility for the special class
- Reference to admission to the special class being contingent on resources
- The Minister also asked the Inspectorate to conduct an annual review of admission policies in primary and post primary schools with special classes for autistic children and young people. In response to this, the Inspectorate reviewed a further sample of 30 admission policies from 15 primary and 15 post-primary schools in April 2026. This report presents the findings of the review.
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