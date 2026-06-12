Inspectorate concerned and disappointed at partial progress in removing conditional clauses from admission policies for special classes for autistic students

A report by the Inspectorate of the Department of Education and Youth has found that published admission policies for special classes continue to contain conditional causes that are contrary to Department and National Council for Special Education (NCSE) guidance.

The finding is contained in the Inspectorate’s Annual Review of Admission Policies: Special Classes for Autistic Students 2026 published today. The review follows a similar examination in 2025, which found that almost all of the 30 admission policies reviewed contained conditional clauses that could, if implemented, prevent autistic children with the greatest level of need from accessing a place in a special class.

Following the 2025 report, the then Minister for Education and Youth wrote to all patron bodies requesting an immediate review of admission policies in schools with special classes for autistic children. The Department also issued a revised circular and detailed information clearly outlining the clauses that must be removed from admission policies.

Despite these interventions and the clear guidance provided, the findings of the 2026 review demonstrate that unacceptable practices remain in place. The Department is disappointed that insufficient progress has been made over the past year and that some schools continue to publish admission policies containing provisions that risk restricting access for children who are entitled to specialist educational placements.

The report published today is based on a review of the published admission policies of 15 primary and 15 post-primary schools with special classes for autistic students, conducted in April 2026. The review found that half (15) of the published policies examined did not contain any conditional clauses. However, the remaining 15 published policies contained clauses that could, if implemented, prevent autistic children with the greatest level of need from accessing a place in a special class.

Examples of clauses included provisions allowing the refusal of enrolment based on a prospective students’ potential behaviour; requirements for parents to provide information or undertake steps beyond those required of other applicants; and requirements that students demonstrate an ability to participate in mainstream classes before being considered for admission to a special class.

The Department of Education and Youth takes very seriously any admission policy that has the effect of restricting or discouraging access to specialist education placements. The Department is writing directly to boards of management of the 15 schools concerned requesting the immediate removal of the relevant clauses from their admission policies. Copies of these letters will also issue to relevant patron bodies also in recognition of their statutory role in approving school admission policies. The Department is also considering what further measures may be necessary to ensure compliance with admission requirements.

Publishing the report, Chief Inspector Yvonne Keating, said: ‘