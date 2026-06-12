Influential Women honors Victoria Katharine Player for transforming luxury spaces via sustainable global design.

OAKLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- President and Owner of SIMPLY OAK™ Brings More Than Two Decades of Leadership in High-End Sales, Business Development, and Custom Architectural Wood SolutionsOakland, Florida — Victoria Katharine Player is the President and Owner of SIMPLY OAK™, a premier provider of bespoke European wood flooring and custom architectural wood products serving luxury residential and commercial projects around the world. With more than 20 years of experience in high-end sales, business development, and operations, Victoria has established herself as a respected leader within the architecture and design community, known for delivering innovative solutions, exceptional craftsmanship, and an unwavering commitment to quality.As the driving force behind SIMPLY OAK™, Victoria has guided the company’s evolution from a specialty flooring provider into a comprehensive source for custom architectural wood products. Under her leadership, the company now offers a wide range of handcrafted solutions, including custom wall panels, artisanal stair components, patio decking, and ceiling treatments. Every project reflects the company’s dedication to timeless design, precision craftsmanship, and sustainable practices.Victoria’s leadership philosophy centers on creating spaces that are both beautiful and functional. By collaborating closely with architects, designers, builders, and homeowners, she ensures that each project is tailored to meet the unique vision and requirements of the client. Her ability to balance creative innovation with operational excellence has positioned SIMPLY OAK™ as a trusted partner for some of the most prestigious projects in the industry.Throughout her career, Victoria has overseen projects of international significance. Among them are the Art House at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai and the Hoback Club in Jackson Hole, both of which showcase the company’s ability to deliver world-class craftsmanship on a global stage. Her attention to detail and commitment to exceeding expectations have earned the trust of leading design professionals and discerning clients worldwide.Beyond aesthetics, Victoria is passionate about sustainability and biophilic design. She believes that thoughtfully designed spaces can strengthen the connection between people and nature while supporting environmental responsibility. This philosophy is reflected in SIMPLY OAK™’s commitment to sustainable sourcing, responsible manufacturing practices, and the use of natural materials that promote wellness and longevity.Victoria attributes much of her success to honesty, integrity, and relationship-building. She believes transparency is essential in business and strives to maintain open communication with clients throughout every stage of a project. When challenges arise, her focus is on finding solutions rather than dwelling on problems. This proactive approach has helped her build long-lasting relationships and a reputation for reliability within the industry.She also credits perseverance and grit as critical factors in her professional journey. As a single mother raising her daughter while building a self-funded company, Victoria remained committed to reinvesting profits back into the business and steadily expanding its capabilities. Through determination, resilience, and a willingness to take calculated risks, she transformed her vision into a thriving enterprise.One of the most memorable pieces of career advice Victoria received came from a former boss in the private jet industry, who told her, “If you throw enough shit against the wall, some of it’s gonna stick.” While unconventional, the advice reinforced the importance of persistence, experimentation, and continuing to pursue opportunities even when outcomes are uncertain. Victoria believes that success often comes from being willing to try, fail, learn, and try again until progress is achieved.For young women considering careers in architecture, construction, or related industries, Victoria offers straightforward advice: go for it. She encourages women to believe in themselves, persevere through challenges, seek mentorship, learn from mistakes, and embrace every opportunity for growth. In her view, confidence is built through experience, and success comes to those who remain committed to continuous learning and improvement.Victoria acknowledges that one of the industry’s ongoing challenges is operating within a traditionally male-dominated environment where women are often the only female professionals in the room. However, she also sees tremendous opportunities for growth. Continued global expansion, securing high-profile projects, and developing partnerships with leading architecture firms remain key areas of opportunity that will continue to shape the future of the business and the industry as a whole.At the heart of Victoria’s personal and professional philosophy is a commitment to honesty. She considers transparency, integrity, and accountability to be the cornerstones of every successful relationship. Whether working with clients, leading her team, or engaging with friends and family, she believes trust forms the foundation for meaningful connections and long-term success.Outside of her professional achievements, Victoria is an avid paddleboarder and passionate advocate for ocean conservation. She uses her platform to promote awareness of marine environmental issues and encourages others to embrace sustainable practices in both business and daily life. By combining her love for the natural world with her commitment to design excellence, she continues to inspire clients, colleagues, and industry partners alike.With a proven track record of leadership, innovation, and craftsmanship, Victoria Katharine Player continues to elevate the standards of luxury architectural wood design. Through SIMPLY OAK™, she remains dedicated to creating extraordinary spaces, fostering meaningful partnerships, and demonstrating that business success and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.Learn More about Victoria Katharine Player:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/victoria-player or through her profile on SIMPLY OAK™, https://simplyoakusa.com/our-founder Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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