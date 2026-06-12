Influential Women showcases logistics leader Janina Andresen, driving operational excellence and service.

SOUTHGATE, MI, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing More Than 26 Years of Transportation and Supply Chain Expertise to Safety, Compliance, Driver Leadership, and Logistics OperationsSouthgate, Michigan — Janina Andresen is a seasoned logistics professional whose career has been defined by dedication, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to operational excellence. With more than 26 years of experience in the transportation and supply chain industry, she has built a reputation as a trusted leader who thrives in fast-paced environments while maintaining a strong focus on safety, compliance, and service.Currently serving as a Senior Logistics Coordinator with PepsiCo, supporting the Frito-Lay division at a Michigan site, Janina oversees complex transportation operations that require precision, adaptability, and constant attention to detail. Her ability to manage multiple priorities while ensuring drivers, equipment, and operations remain aligned has made her an invaluable asset within the organization.Throughout her career, Janina has led and supported a core group of over-the-road drivers, managing virtually every aspect of their day-to-day operations. Her responsibilities include Department of Transportation (DOT) compliance, safety leadership, driver scheduling, payroll administration, fleet coordination, equipment assignments, and serving as a 24-hour point of contact for site operations. In an industry where every decision can impact efficiency, safety, and customer service, Janina has consistently demonstrated the ability to remain calm under pressure and deliver results.Her expertise extends beyond daily operations. Janina has served as a member of internal expert groups, providing guidance to other locations and helping new team members understand DOT regulations and company standards. Through this work, she has helped strengthen compliance efforts while ensuring operational consistency across multiple sites. Her deep knowledge of transportation regulations and safety practices has made her a respected resource throughout the organization.Known as a hands-on, tough-but-fair leader, Janina has earned the trust and respect of her drivers through consistency, accountability, and a willingness to lead by example. She understands the realities drivers face because she takes the time to listen, learn, and advocate for their needs while maintaining high performance standards. Her leadership philosophy is built on mutual respect, believing that the strongest teams are created when leaders genuinely understand the people they serve.Janina attributes much of her success to collaboration and humility. Rather than attempting to make every decision independently, she actively seeks input from experienced colleagues and senior drivers when faced with challenges or unfamiliar situations. She believes that leveraging the expertise of others leads to stronger solutions and better outcomes for everyone involved.She also credits her strong support system at home for helping her navigate the demands of a highly challenging career. Her husband, who is also a truck driver, understands the pressures and complexities of the transportation industry firsthand. Having someone who can relate to the unique challenges of the job has provided valuable perspective and encouragement throughout her career.In addition to her operational expertise, Janina has developed a reputation for exceptional multitasking and creative problem-solving. She is known for thinking beyond standard solutions and finding practical ways to address challenges while keeping operations moving efficiently. Over the years, she has also learned the importance of resilience and maintaining confidence in a field that remains predominantly male.One of the most influential figures in Janina’s career has been her mentor, Sue Brewster. Early in her time at Frito-Lay, Sue provided guidance that would shape Janina’s leadership style and professional approach. She taught her how to communicate effectively, stand firm in her convictions, and remain open to learning from others.Perhaps most importantly, Sue emphasized the importance of earning respect through both competence and mutual understanding. Janina learned that successful leadership requires balancing authority with empathy, demonstrating expertise while treating people with dignity and respect. These lessons continue to guide her interactions with drivers, colleagues, and leadership teams today.The advice Janina received from her mentor remains some of the most valuable guidance of her career. In an industry that often requires tough decisions and strong leadership, she learned not to back down when faced with challenges. She also learned not to take criticism personally and to focus instead on professionalism, consistency, and continuous improvement.Today, Janina shares many of those same lessons with young women considering careers in logistics and transportation. Her advice is straightforward: be strong, learn as much as possible, and never limit yourself to understanding only your immediate responsibilities.She encourages emerging professionals to immerse themselves in every aspect of the operation, from transportation planning and scheduling to fleet management and driver responsibilities. Understanding how different functions connect creates stronger leaders and improves decision-making. Janina often recommends ride-alongs and firsthand operational experiences, believing they provide invaluable insight into the challenges drivers face every day.She also stresses the importance of accountability. In her experience, taking ownership of mistakes earns far more respect than attempting to shift blame. Everyone makes errors, she says, but strong leaders acknowledge them, learn from them, and focus on finding solutions. This commitment to accountability has helped her build credibility throughout her career and strengthen relationships with the teams she leads.Looking at the logistics industry today, Janina recognizes both significant challenges and exciting opportunities. One of the biggest challenges remains the high-pressure nature of the work. Logistics leaders are responsible for managing constant operational demands while making critical decisions that affect safety, efficiency, and service. The industry’s male-dominated environment can also present additional obstacles for women seeking leadership positions.At the same time, Janina sees tremendous opportunities for growth and advancement. She believes transportation professionals with strong DOT and safety expertise can make meaningful contributions across multiple sites and operational areas. By expanding into fleet-focused roles and sharing best practices, leaders can strengthen compliance, improve processes, and drive positive change throughout their organizations.Underlying everything Janina does are the values that have guided her throughout her personal and professional life. Honesty sits at the top of that list. She believes direct communication builds trust, prevents misunderstandings, and creates stronger working relationships. In her view, honesty may not always be easy, but it is always the most effective path forward.Reliability is equally important. Janina takes pride in being someone others can depend on when challenges arise. Whether supporting drivers, helping colleagues, or managing operational issues, she believes trust is built through consistent follow-through and a willingness to help others succeed.Accountability rounds out the core principles that define her leadership approach. Janina believes that taking responsibility for mistakes and demonstrating how problems will be resolved is one of the most powerful ways to earn respect. This commitment to ownership, combined with her dedication to service and operational excellence, has been instrumental in her success.With more than two decades of experience, a reputation for integrity, and a passion for helping others succeed, Janina Andresen continues to make a lasting impact in the transportation and logistics industry. As she looks toward the future, she remains focused on supporting drivers, strengthening operations, and helping shape the next generation of logistics professionals through leadership, mentorship, and example.Learn More about Janina Andresen:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Janina-Andresen Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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