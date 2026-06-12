The TEFL Institute Group Unites Three Brands for Global TEFL

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TEFL.ie, TEFL Institute and TEFL.ai join forces to offer government-regulated TEFL training, global job support and AI-powered teaching tools in one ecosystem.

IRELAND, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The TEFL Institute Group has announced the formal alignment of its three brands - TEFL.ie , The TEFL Institute and TEFL.ai - into one connected global TEFL ecosystem. The group offers learners a comprehensive route from certification to classroom, whether they plan to teach in Europe, Asia, the Middle East or online.Founded by Ian O'Sullivan, who began his own teaching career in Costa Rica over 30 years ago, the group has grown into one of the world's largest government-regulated TEFL providers. They have helped more than 50,000 graduates, recognised in over 90 countries worldwide.Three Brands, One MissionEach brand within the group serves a distinct but complementary purpose. TEFL.ie is the Ireland and Europe specialist. Based in Dungarvan, County Waterford, it holds Guaranteed Irish status. It offers Ofqual-regulated TEFL qualifications aligned with the European Qualifications Framework. As well as this, they promote Irish-based tutor support, weekly mentorship, job coaching webinars and lifetime job support. For learners in Ireland and Europe, TEFL.ie combines local expertise with internationally recognised certification.The TEFL Institute operates as the group's global-facing brand. It connects graduates with teaching opportunities across Asia, the Middle East and beyond. Its government-regulated and Ofqual-regulated qualifications are designed to travel with graduates, giving them stronger credibility in competitive international markets. The brand supports internship destinations including Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea and Cambodia.TEFL.ai is the innovation pillar of the group. It is an AI-powered platform offering lesson planning tools, a CV and cover letter generator, a Country Eligibility Checker, an Earnings Projection Tool and a global job board. Developed within the TEFL Institute family, TEFL.ai is built around the real needs of new and working teachers. It helps them plan, apply and teach with greater confidence from day one.What This Means for LearnersThe connected group model means learners no longer have to choose between local support and global reach. Students in Ireland benefit from TEFL.ie's regional expertise while accessing the wider infrastructure, job resources and teaching technology of the broader group. Graduates seeking international mobility gain access to a government-regulated qualification recognised across multiple markets. Teachers at every stage of their career can use TEFL.ai's tools to strengthen their classroom practice and career progression.Specialist course options across the group include Business English, Teaching English Online, IELTS Exam Preparation, Neurodiversity in TEFL and Generative AI TEFL Mastery. These niche micro-courses give learners the ability to build targeted expertise alongside their core certification.A Message from the FounderSpeaking about the group's development, founder Ian O'Sullivan said: "The goal has always been simple, to give other people the same chance that teaching abroad gave me. Certification is only the starting point. Confidence, support and impact are what really matter. Whether you start with TEFL.ie, The TEFL Institute or TEFL.ai, you are joining a community that genuinely wants you to succeed."About The TEFL Institute GroupThe TEFL Institute Group is one of the world's largest government-regulated TEFL providers, operating through TEFL.ie, The TEFL Institute and TEFL.ai. Its qualifications are Ofqual-regulated, Highfield-approved and internationally recognised. The group is headquartered in Dungarvan, County Waterford, Ireland.For more information, visit tefl.ie, teflinstitute.com or tefl.ai.

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