WIAI Launches AI-Powered Smart Measure Tool for Custom Suits Worldwide

Hong Kong-based WIAI unveils its AI-driven Smart Measure system, delivering 14 precise body measurements instantly for bespoke suit shoppers worldwide.

Custom suits should not be a privilege for the few. Our AI brings the expertise of a master tailor to anyone, anywhere in the world.” — Huanxin Li, Founder of WIAI

香港, 香港, HONG KONG, June 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WIAI Revolutionizes Custom Suit Shopping With AI-Powered Smart Measure Technology

WiAi Fashion Hong Kong Limited, the fashion technology company behind the WIAI brand, today announced the global launch of its Smart Measure AI system — an artificial intelligence-driven body measurement tool that enables shoppers to receive 14 professional suit measurements in minutes, entirely online.

Developed by WIAI and its partner Shenzhen Wiai Fashion Industrial Co., Ltd., the Smart Measure system eliminates the most significant barrier to custom suit ownership: the need for in-person tailoring appointments. Users simply enter basic body data — including height, weight, age, gender, and body type — and the AI engine instantly generates a full set of precise measurements, delivered directly to their inbox.

"Custom suits should not be a privilege reserved for the few," said Huanxin Li, Founder of WIAI. "Our technology brings the expertise of a master tailor to anyone, anywhere in the world, at the touch of a button."

The WIAI Smart Measure system supports 11 distinct body types across genders — six for men (Diamond, Inverted Triangle, Oval, Rectangle, Trapezoid, and Triangle) and five for women (Hourglass, Apple, Pear, Inverted Triangle, and Rectangle) — ensuring measurement accuracy regardless of body shape or size.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, with supply chain operations based in Shenzhen, China, WIAI serves customers across the United States, United Kingdom, and European markets through its e-commerce platform at wiaifit.com. The brand's dual-city structure combines Hong Kong's international brand positioning with Shenzhen's world-class garment manufacturing ecosystem.

The Smart Measure AI tool is available now at smart.wiaifit.com, free of charge for all users. Customers receive their measurement report via email and can immediately proceed to order a fully customized suit through the WIAI online store.

About WIAI

WIAI is an AI-powered custom suit brand operated by WiAi Fashion Hong Kong Limited and Shenzhen Wiai Fashion Industrial Co., Ltd. The company is dedicated to making premium bespoke tailoring accessible to global consumers through cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology. WIAI's flagship product, the Smart Measure AI system, combines deep learning algorithms with traditional tailoring expertise to deliver professional-grade body measurements online. Learn more at wiaifit.com.

Contact:

Huanxin Li

WiAi Fashion Hong Kong Limited

Email: wiaifit@gmail.com

Website: https://wiaifit.com

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