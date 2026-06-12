Influential Women profiles Dr. Kosha Thakore, Lead Clinical EMR Implementation Specialist at NYU Langone Health.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare Informatics Leader Driving EMR Optimization, Clinical Workflow Transformation, and Human-Centered Digital Health Integration in Modern Healthcare SystemsNew York, New York — Dr. Kosha Thakore, MD, MS, BS, CSPO, is a seasoned healthcare informatics leader and Lead Clinical EMR Implementation Specialist at NYU Langone Health. With over a decade of experience in clinical informatics, she has dedicated her career to optimizing healthcare systems, streamlining clinical workflows, and integrating technology to enhance patient care. Her expertise spans Epic EMR implementation, clinical workflow optimization, and leveraging healthcare technology to improve operational efficiency across multi-specialty practices.After earning her Doctor of Medicine Degree from Windsor University School of Medicine in St. Kitts, Dr. Thakore began her career in clinical research, where she was recognized as Research Coordinator of the Month in 2014. She later transitioned into healthcare informatics to address patient care challenges at a systems level. She subsequently earned her Master’s Degree from Walden University and was inducted into the Golden Key International Honour Society in 2019, reflecting her continued commitment to academic and professional excellence.During her ten years at NYU Langone Health, Dr. Thakore advanced to becoming a Lead Clinical EMR Implementation Specialist. In this capacity, she collaborates closely with physicians, nurses, and clinical teams to ensure successful EMR adoption and seamless workflow integration. Her work focuses on translating complex healthcare technology into practical, usable systems that support clinicians in delivering safer, more efficient, and higher-quality patient care.Beyond her technical expertise, Dr. Thakore is deeply committed to advancing healthcare access and global health initiatives. In 2025, she volunteered on an international medical mission to the Dominican Republic, reinforcing her dedication to service beyond institutional settings. She is also an active member of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) and supports the mission of Doctors Without Borders. Through mentorship and advocacy, she encourages emerging healthcare professionals to lead with purpose, resilience, and a commitment to meaningful change.Dr. Thakore attributes much of her success to the people who supported and believed in her along the way, especially her late maternal grandfather, Bansi Pandya. He was one of the most influential figures in her life, consistently encouraging her to persevere and reminding her not to allow setbacks to define her trajectory. His unwavering belief helped shape her resilience and determination. Professionally, she has also been inspired by Princess Diana and Mother Teresa, whose compassion, humility, and lifelong dedication to humanitarian service deeply influenced her path in healthcare.The best career advice Dr. Thakore ever received was not to compare her journey to anyone else’s. She has learned that careers are rarely linear and that every experience – whether planned or unexpected – contributes to personal and professional growth. Focusing on purpose and continuous development, rather than comparison, has become a guiding principle throughout her career. It serves as a reminder that each stage of her journey carries value and meaning, even when progress feels indirect.Another important lesson she carries is that one’s voice matters, even in the process of becoming. For many women, especially those raised in environments where restraint is encouraged, speaking up can feel challenging. However, Dr. Thakore emphasizes that every perspective holds value. Using one’s voice to contribute ideas, advocate for change, and support others is essential in creating stronger, more inclusive healthcare environments and driving meaningful progress.Dr. Thakore also identifies one of the most pressing challenges in healthcare today as the rapid growth of artificial intelligence. While she acknowledges its potential, she strongly believes that AI should never replace bedside care. Instead, it should serve as a tool to enhance clinical practice. When thoughtfully integrated, technology can support clinicians, streamline workflows, and extend care delivery – all while preserving the compassion and human connection that remain central to medicine.She often reflects on the wisdom of Dale Carnegie, who said, “Success is getting what you want. Happiness is wanting what you get.” Dr. Thakore applies this philosophy by staying aligned with her values, maintaining consistency in her work, prioritizing self-care, and practicing patience. She recognizes that while change can be intimidating, it is also essential for growth, progress, and long-term impact.Through her leadership at NYU Langone Health, Dr. Kosha Thakore continues to advance healthcare informatics solutions that strengthen, rather than replace, the human connection at the heart of patient care.Learn More about Dr. Kosha Thakore:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/kosha-thakor Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.