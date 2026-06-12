The FOMO Trap in Live Shopping e-commerce: Why Mega-Event Impulse Buys Are an Operational Liability

Sebastián Castellanos Duque, COO ARCA WW | Partner at Rappi

ARCA WW COO Sebastián Castellanos Duque explains why chasing viral spikes in live shopping during global sporting events is a supply chain liability

Success in live shopping is defined not solely by content creativity or influencer reach but by the solidity of the operation behind the scenes.” — Sebastián Castellanos Duque

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world’s most watched sporting event captures the attention of billions, marketing playbooks are inevitably flooded with strategies to manufacture FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out).Agencies are aggressively pitching flash drops, live-streaming urgency and algorithmic ambushes designed to hijack the emotional spike of the global soccer tournament. With official intellectual property locked behind strict sponsorship walls, non-endemic brands are turning to e-commerce live shopping as a workaround to capture the frenzy.But behind the allure of viral live commerce lies an operational reality that many business leaders dangerously underestimate: traditional logistics infrastructure was never designed to absorb emotionally driven, exponential demand spikes. In my experience as an operator, chasing mega-event impulse buying isn’t a universal growth strategy. For the vast majority of brands, it’s a direct threat to unit economics and brand equity.The data exposes the illusion of the viral spike. Recent academic research, specifically the study titled “Impulse buying in live streaming e-commerce” published on ScienceDirect, confirms what operators already know: impulse purchases during live broadcasts are heavily driven by high emotional arousal and parasocial interaction. While this environment can generate exponential demand in seconds, it also triggers a severe 'impulse hangover.'The metrics of this failure are stark. According to consumer behavior research published by SimplicityDX, while a large portion of online shoppers make impulse purchases, a staggering 56% express regret shortly after. This buyer’s remorse is rarely about the event itself; it’s the friction between a manipulated emotional state and operational reality. The consequences cascade quickly: impulse buyers are significantly more likely to return items and 39% actively share their negative post-purchase experiences on social media. Furthermore, 36% cite poor quality and 26% note that the product did not match its curated online image. For a brand, the cost of processing these returns and managing overextended support teams quickly erases any profit gained from the initial flash sale.The fundamental mistake founders make is assuming that all e-commerce models can withstand the same type of demand. They cannot.Throughout my career architecting both hyper-velocity, on-demand digital logistics networks and complex, high-consideration global supply chains, I’ve observed a clear operational dichotomy.Managing the topology for platforms processing millions of daily micro-transactions requires a fundamentally different infrastructure than orchestrating international freight for high-value, specialized assets. FOMO and impulse buying are viable only for brands with a very specific architecture: hyper-velocity ecosystems. These are businesses engineered for short-term trends, immediate consumption and massive last-mile fulfillment density. In these environments, the marginal cost of a failed delivery or a return is simply absorbed by immense transactional volume and algorithmic routing efficiency.However, for ventures operating in high-consideration categories, FOMO is toxic. When a business deals with intricate global supply chains, specialized handling, strict provenance requirements or extended lifecycle value, artificial urgency shatters the core value proposition.You cannot manufacture panic for a product that requires absolute trust, meticulous curation, and flawless, white-glove execution. When a premium brand uses fake urgency to drive a live-streaming spike, the resulting supply chain strain doesn't just delay a shipment; it fundamentally destroys the narrative of quality, exclusivity and certainty the brand spent years building.For businesses thinking big, the goal isn’t to catch every viral wave. The goal is to lay operational foundations with deep strategic knowledge of your niche. If your architecture isn’t designed to absorb an irrational demand spike without compromising the unboxing experience, the delivery window or post-purchase support, then mega-event FOMO isn’t an opportunity. It’s a stress test you will fail.The most resilient brands today aren’t the ones manufacturing artificial panic. They’re the ones engineering certainty. They understand that true scalability isn't about how many impulse buyers you can convert during a penalty shootout. It’s about building an operational topology so coherent, transparent and resilient that the customer trusts you implicitly (whether it’s a global tournament day or a random Tuesday in November)In a market where comparison is instantaneous and choice is infinite, the ultimate premium is peace of mind. Luxury in e-commerce isn’t about price; it’s about certainty. It’s about delivering exactly as promised, every single time.For CEOs and business leaders navigating the attention economy, the message is clear: success in live shopping is defined not solely by content creativity or influencer reach but by the solidity of the operation behind the scenes. Growth, ultimately, isn’t an algorithm of manipulation. It’s organizational physics. And like any law of physics, it rewards those who understand its constraints and design accordingly.About the Author:Sebastián Castellanos Duque is Chief Operating Officer (COO) at ARCA WW and Partner at Rappi. An expert in international business, e-commerce, and emerging economies, Sebastián has built a career focused on the intersection of digital transformation and global logistics. He advises leading companies on optimizing complex supply chains, combining the analytical rigor of large-scale operations with the agility required by modern digital markets.

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