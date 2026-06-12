Influential Women Showcases Rhonda Greene: Commercial Risk Consultant at Morrow Insurance Agency, Inc.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned Insurance Professional with 20+ Years of Experience Specializing in Risk Management for Camps, Construction, and Faith-Based OrganizationsSelma, North Carolina — Rhonda Greene is a seasoned commercial insurance professional with more than 20 years of experience helping organizations identify, manage, and mitigate risk. She currently serves as a Commercial Risk Consultant at Morrow Insurance Agency, Inc., where she partners with businesses to develop customized commercial insurance strategies aligned with their operational goals. Greene is recognized for her collaborative approach and long-term relationship building, delivering proactive risk management solutions that extend beyond traditional insurance services.Greene specializes in complex risk environments, with expertise supporting residential, day, adventure, and faith-based camps, as well as religious organizations. She also works extensively with clients in construction and manufacturing, helping them strengthen insurance programs and improve overall risk management practices. Throughout her career, she has remained committed to professional development, earning multiple industry designations including Accredited Advisor in Insurance (AAI), Associate in Insurance Services (AIS), and Certified Builder Insurance Agent (CBIA). She is also actively engaged with the North Carolina Youth Camp Association and the American Camp Association, where she supports industry education and leadership development.In addition to her technical expertise, Greene is deeply passionate about creating safe and sustainable environments, particularly within youth camp communities. She regularly participates in industry conferences, training programs, and continuing education initiatives to remain current on emerging risks, regulatory changes, and best practices in commercial insurance.Greene attributes her success to her parents, who instilled in her a strong work ethic and consistently taught her to give her best effort in everything she does. She credits them with shaping her belief that she is capable of achieving whatever she sets her mind to. She also attributes her success to her children, who serve as a daily source of motivation and purpose. Greene strives to model for her sons the importance of responsibility, integrity, and consistently doing the next right thing. She emphasizes that while her parents provided the foundation for her values, she is committed to passing that same mindset and work ethic on to the next generation.The best career advice Greene has ever received was to work as if she is working for the Lord, not for man. This guiding principle has become central to how she approaches her professional responsibilities. It inspires her to consistently give her best effort in every task, maintain ethical standards in all business interactions, and operate with a sense of purpose beyond day-to-day responsibilities. For Greene, this philosophy reflects not only a professional standard but a lifelong commitment to integrity, accountability, and meaningful service.Greene identifies several ongoing challenges within the commercial insurance industry, particularly the shifting dynamics of the insurance marketplace. She points to capacity reductions and rising premium rates as key pressures impacting businesses across multiple sectors. Additionally, she highlights a growing concern about workforce transitions, as many experienced professionals near retirement while fewer young individuals enter the field. Greene expresses a strong desire to see more young professionals—both women and men—pursue careers in the insurance industry. While she acknowledges that advancements in technology and artificial intelligence provide valuable tools and efficiencies, she emphasizes that they cannot replace the trust and personal relationships that remain essential to effective risk consulting.The values most important to Greene in both her personal and professional life are integrity, passion, empathy, and a strong work ethic. These principles guide her decision-making, client interactions, and long-term professional relationships. She believes in consistently acting with honesty, delivering her best effort in all circumstances, and treating clients and colleagues with respect, understanding, and care.Known for her dedication to ethical service and relationship-building, Rhonda Greene approaches her work with a mission-driven mindset. She remains committed to empowering clients with the knowledge, protection, and confidence they need to navigate risk and achieve long-term success in an increasingly complex insurance landscape.Learn More about Rhonda Greene:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Rhonda-Greene Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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