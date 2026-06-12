Influential Women honors Tristen Vieaux for advancing trauma care via integrative mental health and yoga therapy.

EVERGREEN, CO, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of Chara Yoga and Wellness Collaborative Combines Clinical Counseling, Mind–Body Healing, and Women’s Wellness Advocacy to Support Emotional Resilience and Lifelong TransformationFounder of Chara Yoga and Wellness Collaborative Combines Clinical Counseling, Mind–Body Healing, and Creative Expression to Support Emotional Resilience and Lifelong TransformationTristen Vieaux, LPC, NCC, ACS, RYT, is a seasoned mental health practitioner, Approved Clinical Supervisor, Registered Yoga Teacher, author, and wellness advocate based in Evergreen, Colorado. With more than 20 years of experience in behavioral health, she integrates trauma-informed counseling with mind–body healing practices to support women, couples, and adolescent girls in achieving emotional balance, self-awareness, and lasting transformation. She is the Founder of Chara Yoga and Wellness Collaborative, a practice dedicated to fostering resilience, self-discovery, and personal growth through clinical therapy, yoga-based wellness, and immersive retreat experiences.Throughout her career, Tristen has worked across a wide range of clinical and organizational settings, including hospitals, eating disorder treatment centers, and community-based mental health programs. Her approach is rooted in holistic healing, blending evidence-based therapeutic modalities with mindfulness, somatic awareness, and body-centered practices that help clients reconnect with themselves and cultivate sustainable emotional well-being.Beyond her clinical work, Tristen is deeply committed to prevention and education. She leads trauma recovery and mindfulness initiatives through Grace Mountain Ranch, a faith-based therapeutic horse ranch in Evergreen, Colorado, where equine-assisted experiences support healing and emotional regulation. She also facilitates yoga-based and skills-building workshops in schools and community settings, helping young people develop self-awareness, self-compassion, and resilience from an early age. Tristen believes that early intervention, paired with mind–body awareness, is essential to cultivating lifelong mental wellness and emotional well-being.Tristen’s professional philosophy is grounded in compassion, authenticity, faith, and empowerment. She is a passionate advocate for women’s mental health, supporting clients through complex life transitions including perimenopause, infertility, trauma recovery, anxiety, and body image challenges. Her work emphasizes creating safe and supportive environments where individuals can reconnect with their inner wisdom, discover their strengths, and build meaningful lives aligned with their values.She attributes much of her success to her faith in God, which she describes as the steady foundation guiding her personal and professional path. Rather than viewing challenges as setbacks, she has learned to see them as part of a sacred process of growth. Over time, she has come to understand that learning often unfolds through cycles of trying, failing, practicing, and beginning again. This rhythm has become central to how she approaches both life and clinical work.For Tristen, resilience is not defined by perfection, but by the willingness to stay engaged in the process of becoming. She believes that every experience carries the potential for insight, and that healing is deeply connected to self-compassion and persistence. Through her own journey, she has discovered that joy is not something external to be achieved, but something internal to be cultivated.Learning to fail, practice, and repeat has become one of her greatest teachers. It has shaped her understanding of growth as a lived, embodied experience rather than a destination. In this process, she has found her own sense of joy and light within—an inner steadiness rooted in faith, self-trust, and acceptance of imperfection. She carries this perspective into her work, encouraging others to approach themselves with gentleness, curiosity, and courage as they navigate their own healing journeys.A defining milestone in Tristen’s career was the creation of Chara Yoga and Wellness Collaborative. The vision emerged from years of working alongside remarkable women in hospital systems and eating disorder recovery programs. She witnessed firsthand how women transformed experiences of burnout, self-doubt, trauma, and loss into opportunities for healing and personal growth. These experiences shaped her mission to create spaces where women and girls can reconnect with their value, identity, and sense of belonging.Her work in community mental health, eating disorder treatment settings, coupled with volunteer service in domestic violence shelters, further strengthened her commitment to helping women reclaim their lives and move toward safety, empowerment, and healing. She has also been profoundly influenced by the women in her own life—particularly her mother—whose resilience, compassion, and unwavering strength helped shape her understanding of perseverance and hope.In addition to her clinical and wellness work, Tristen is an author and poet who believes deeply in the healing power of storytelling and creative expression. In 2025, she published Unearthing Inner Gold, a feminist poetry collection exploring themes of love, grief, gratitude, healing, and transformation.Building upon those themes, Tristen’s highly anticipated second book, Letters to Those Who Wander: A Poetic Travel Companion for the Anxious Soul, is scheduled for release in Fall 2026. Inspired by her love of nature, faith, travel, and personal growth, the book serves as a reflective companion for individuals navigating uncertainty, anxiety, life transitions, and spiritual seeking. Through poetry, personal reflection, and nature-inspired wisdom drawn from both wilderness experiences and therapeutic practice, the book invites readers to embrace the journey of becoming and to recognize that wandering is not always a sign of being lost—it can also be a sacred path toward healing, purpose, and self-discovery.When reflecting on broader professional insight, Tristen emphasizes the significant impact societal pressures have on women’s mental health. She recognizes that challenges related to body image, anxiety, perfectionism, and eating disorders are often shaped by cultural expectations rather than personal shortcomings. She advocates for increased access to trauma-informed, women-centered, and biologically informed care during critical life transitions, including infertility and perimenopause. She also believes that treatment should always be individualized, honoring the unique experiences and strengths of each person.For young women entering the helping professions, Tristen encourages a gentle and intentional approach to both career and personal development. She advises taking time to discover what genuinely brings joy and fulfillment before becoming consumed by external expectations. She believes that meaningful growth occurs when women surround themselves with supportive communities that foster both vulnerability and empowerment through honesty, accountability, and compassion.Community service remains an important part of Tristen’s mission. She supports organizations including the Denver Rescue Mission, which provides pathways to stability and independence for men, women, and families experiencing homelessness, and the Hubbard House, a longstanding organization dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence.Outside of her professional life, Tristen finds renewal through skiing in the mountains, scuba diving, yoga, painting, writing, and time in nature. These practices continue to inform both her personal growth and her therapeutic philosophy, reinforcing her belief that healing occurs when mind, body, spirit, creativity, and community are nurtured together.Through her integrated approach to mental health counseling, wellness, education, writing, community service and advocacy, Tristen Vieaux continues to serve as a trusted leader and guide for individuals seeking healing, resilience, and meaningful transformation to connect to their own inner CHARA; Joy and Light.Learn More about Tristen Vieaux:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/tristen-vieaux or through her website, https://www.charayogawellness.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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