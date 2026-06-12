Maukaa launches mobile app for StarDream Cruises, bringing a seamless digital experience from shore to ship

The app delivers two purpose-built experiences on one platform — pre-cruise planning from shore, and real-time onboard discovery once guests are at sea.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maukaa, a custom software company specialising in cruise technology, has announced the successful launch of the StarDream Cruises mobile application for iOS and Android. The app represents Maukaa's latest build in the cruise sector, designed around a core focus on clarity and timing — giving guests the right experience at the right moment in their journey.

The application adapts based on where a guest is in their voyage. Before sailing, guests can research itineraries and manage bookings end-to-end. Once onboard and connected to the ship's network, the experience shifts automatically — presenting a content-rich view of everything available across the vessel and enabling guests to book activities and experiences in real time, without needing to approach crew or consult printed guides.

The dual-mode structure was a deliberate design decision. The intent was to solve two distinct problems: helping guests arrive with clear expectations about their trip, and once onboard, making it easier for them to discover and act on what the ship has to offer.

"Cruise guests have two very different needs depending on where they are — one when they're planning from home, and another the moment they step on the ship. We built the app to reflect that reality rather than flatten it into a single experience." — Eashwar Iyer, Founder, Maukaa Solutions

The onboard mode activates automatically when a guest connects to the ship's Wi-Fi, requiring no manual switching. The shore experience remains accessible post-cruise for booking management and follow-up communications.

The StarDream Cruises app is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The mobile launch builds on Maukaa's broader engagement with StarDream Cruises, which includes the end-to-end development of StarDreamCruises.com — the brand's fully owned direct booking platform.

About Maukaa

Maukaa is a custom software company that builds B2B and B2C digital platforms for the cruise industry, covering booking engines, distribution portals, data intelligence, and mobile applications across iOS, Android, and Web. Maukaa acts as an extended tech team for cruise businesses — delivering proactive, scalable solutions so clients can focus on their core product and unlock new growth. Learn more at www.maukaa.io.

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