Influential Women profiles Soukaina Amniouel, PhD, computational biology fellow advancing cancer research at NCATS.

BETHESDA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrating Bioinformatics, Machine Learning, and Translational Science to Accelerate Personalized Medicine and Clinical DiscoveryBethesda, Virginia — Soukaina Amniouel, PhD, is a postdoctoral fellow in computational biology at the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), where she applies bioinformatics and AI/ML-driven methodologies to advance research in cancer, neurological disorders, and rare diseases. Through her work, she focuses on transforming complex biological data into actionable insights that support the development of more effective, patient-centered therapies.Originally from Morocco, Soukaina began her scientific journey in molecular biology before transitioning into the field of bioinformatics. This shift allowed her to merge computational science with biological research, enabling her to better understand disease mechanisms and contribute to the prediction of treatment outcomes. Her interdisciplinary expertise reflects a growing need in modern biomedical research for data-driven, computational approaches to accelerate discovery.Soukaina earned her PhD in Bioinformatics and Computational Biology from George Mason University, where she developed machine learning models to analyze gene expression data and predict chemotherapy efficacy. Her doctoral research made meaningful contributions to the field of personalized medicine, particularly in identifying how computational tools can improve therapeutic decision-making. Her technical expertise spans predictive modeling, algorithm development, and large-scale biological data analysis.Throughout her academic and professional career, Soukaina has presented her research at national and international conferences, contributed to peer-reviewed publications, and secured NIH/NCATS funding supporting innovative studies. Her work includes investigations into neuroinflammatory pathways relevant to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as research into rare genetic conditions. By bridging computational discovery with clinical relevance, she continues to support the translation of scientific findings into potential real-world therapies.In addition to her research at NCATS, Soukaina is committed to mentorship and education in STEM. She serves as an adjunct faculty instructor at George Mason University, where she teaches courses in cell biology, biostatistics, and medical microbiology. Through her teaching and mentorship, she actively supports and encourages emerging scientists, particularly women pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.Soukaina attributes much of her success to the unwavering support of her family, particularly her parents and brother, who encouraged her to pursue her education in the United States and instilled in her the confidence to take bold academic and professional risks. She also credits her PhD advisor, Dr. Saleet M. Jafri, as a pivotal influence in her career development, providing guidance during key transitions and encouraging her to expand her research into multi-omics and machine learning applications. She emphasizes that trusting her instincts and embracing new opportunities have been essential elements of her growth.The best career advice Soukaina has received comes from her family and mentors, who consistently encouraged her to do her best and not fear failure. This perspective helped her navigate challenges with resilience and maintain focus on long-term goals, even during uncertain or demanding phases of her academic journey.For young women entering computational biology, bioinformatics, or related STEM fields, Soukaina advises prioritizing both hard work and professional networking. While dedication and discipline are essential to building technical expertise, she emphasizes that meaningful connections with peers, mentors, and collaborators can significantly expand learning opportunities and open doors to new career paths.One of the most significant opportunities in her field today lies in the use of artificial intelligence and computational tools to transform cancer research, drug discovery, and rare disease treatment development. At the same time, Soukaina acknowledges the challenge of standing out in an increasingly competitive field and ensuring that computational findings are effectively translated into clinical impact across diverse disease areas.Soukaina values perseverance, ambition, and continuous learning as guiding principles in both her professional and personal life. She places strong emphasis on collaboration, networking, and ensuring that her research remains clinically meaningful. Outside of her work, she values spending time with friends and family and enjoys exploring new places across the United States, finding balance between scientific dedication and personal fulfillment.Through her research and academic contributions, Soukaina Amniouel, PhD, continues to advance the field of computational biology, leveraging artificial intelligence and bioinformatics to drive innovation in translational medicine and improve outcomes for patients facing complex and rare diseases.Learn More about Soukaina Amniouel:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/soukaina-amniouel Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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