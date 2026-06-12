Private Tutoring Market Poised for Rapid Growth, Expected to Reach USD 123,511.4 Million by 2030

Private tutoring Market

Private Tutoring Market (2021-2030) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, End User, and Course type and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Private tutoring market size is expected to reach $123,511.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.Growing awareness regarding basic and advance education, rising spending for better education facility and adoption of smart and online teaching methods are likely contribute for the growth of the private tutoring market.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14261 Private tutoring is a teaching method, in which student or parents hire paid teacher or trainer to provide personalized teaching. Private tutors helps students to clear their doubts and to enhance their performance in subjects where they are lacking behind.Private tutoring has been gaining significant traction among parents. As parents want their children to achieve the highest ranks in academics and most of the parents feel that their children are not performing well in certain subjects. Furthermore, students are increasingly incline towards the sports and arts education as they want follow their passion and latter they can have career and business option related to their passion.The quality education of the public school has been decreased which is why private tutoring services has been gaining major popularity among the parents, Furthermore, unavailability of the better education facilities in rural and remote areas has boosted the demand for private tutors.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6d1ac8c91a06f2fec8854646f95525cb Outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the overall growth of the private tutoring market. Social distancing, closures of school & colleges, and increased focus on healthy food and medical were attributable for decreasing growth of the private tutoring market in COVID-19 pandemic.According to the private tutoring market analysis, the private tutoring market segmented into type, end user, course type and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into online and offline and blended. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into, preschool and primary students, middle school students, high school students and college students. By course type, market is categorized into, academics, arts, sports and other training. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA).For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14261 Region wise, Asia-Pacific private tutoring market is expected to witness highest growth at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Increasing population, increasing need for education, aggressive competition and rise in disposable income are expected to drive the demand for private tutoring. Rising employment opportunities for engineering, medical and architecture disciplines, which motivate students and adults to gain expertise in such subjects, which in turn, creates demand for private tutor in Asia-Pacific region.The players operating in the private tutoring industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include ArborBridge, BenchPrep, Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg, Inc., Mathnasium LLC, Tutor Doctor, Tutoring Club, LLC, Kumon Institute of Education Co., Ltd., Sylvan Learning, LLC and TAL Education Group.Trending Report:Home Exercise Bike Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-exercise-bikes-market-A06319 Instant Water Heater Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/instant-water-heater-market-A06809

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