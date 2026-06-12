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The Business Research Company's Nursery And Floriculture Production Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Expected to grow to $633.88 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The nursery and floriculture production sector has witnessed substantial growth recently, fueled by increasing interest in gardening and landscaping across various settings. This market is poised for continued expansion as demand evolves and new cultivation techniques gain traction. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and key trends shaping this industry.

Current Scale and Projected Expansion of the Nursery and Floriculture Production Market

The nursery and floriculture production market has experienced solid growth in recent years, with its value expected to rise from $387.01 billion in 2025 to $423.24 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This increase during the past period is largely due to greater participation in household gardening, heightened demand for ornamental plants, expansion in commercial landscaping projects, availability of a wide range of plant species, and increased adoption of greenhouse farming techniques.

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Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to accelerate further, reaching $633.88 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.6%. This future growth is driven by initiatives promoting urban greenery, wider use of sustainable growing substrates, rising investments in protected cultivation methods, growing popularity of indoor plants, and consumers’ preference for high-quality floriculture products. Key trends expected to shape the market include a surge in demand for ornamental and exotic plant varieties, expansion of controlled environment agriculture, a stronger focus on landscaping and urban greening projects, increased use of eco-friendly growing media, and growth in direct-to-consumer plant sales channels.

Understanding Nursery and Floriculture Production Businesses

Companies in the nursery and floriculture sector specialize in growing nursery plants, flowers, and crops within various types of sheltered environments such as greenhouses, cold frames, cloth houses, and lath houses. These controlled settings allow for optimized growth conditions and year-round production.

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Primary Factors Propelling the Global Nursery and Floriculture Production Market

One of the main drivers boosting the nursery and floriculture production market is the rapid expansion of commercial real estate construction. Commercial real estate properties, which are designed exclusively for business or workspace purposes rather than residential use, often incorporate decorative plants and flowers for landscaping and architectural aesthetics to enhance the environment with greenery. This trend has led to increased demand for nursery and floriculture products. For example, a report from the U.S. Census Bureau in February 2025 noted that nonresidential construction in the United States reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $749.0 billion in December 2024, marking a slight increase of 0.1 percent from the previous month. This growth in real estate development is expected to continue driving the nursery and floriculture market forward.

Regional Growth Outlook in the Nursery and Floriculture Production Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for nursery and floriculture production, leading the global industry. The market report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of market dynamics worldwide. The Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to maintain the fastest growth trajectory in the coming years.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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