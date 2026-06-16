Alcatel-Lucent celebrates the launch of CEO Women Europe and the nomination of Sandrine El Khodry as president

Sandrine El Khodry - President of CEO Women Europe

East and West leaders united at Alcatel-Lucent headquarters to launch CEO Women Europe, a forum promoting diverse leadership

PARIS, FRANCE, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALE International , operating under the trade name Alcatel-Lucent is honored to have hosted the launch of CEO Women Europe, a significant milestone in CEO Women’s international expansion strategy and its vision to strengthen its presence across Europe and global business markets. This independent forum was launched during the inaugural event at Alcatel-Lucent headquarters under the theme “East–West Business Leadership Alliance: Driving the Digital & Sustainable Era” on the 3rd of June.A major event featuring prominent figuresThis gathering of international leaders marked a defining moment in global collaboration, bringing together a select group of top officials, CEOs, and decision-makers from the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Europe, united by the belief that sustainable transformation and digital leadership are driven by the diversity of perspectives at the highest levels.The event also marked the nomination of Sandrine El Khodry, Executive Vice President Global Sales and Marketing at Alcatel-Lucent, as the President of CEO Women Europe. Bringing nearly three decades of leadership experience and deep expertise in driving global business development, Sandrine El Khodry is widely recognized for her ability to lead global teams across diverse international environments and will play a key role in shaping the organization of this newly created platform.CEO Women Europe: a Leading European network empowering women leadersUnder Sandrine El Khodry’s leadership, CEO Women Europe is expected to support the expansion of international partnerships, strengthening business connectivity between Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, and creating new opportunities for leaders and entrepreneurs worldwide. By fostering connections across borders, CEO Women Europe aims to become a catalyst for action, cooperation, and leadership, capable of turning ideas into tangible results while promoting and supporting opportunities for women between East & West.An inspiring opening ceremonyEgypt, the country where Dr. Mona Morad, CEO of On Air Group, founded CEO Women, was honored at the ceremony.The conference was opened by Sandrine El Khodry as she reaffirmed a conviction that has guided her career from the very beginning: building lasting bridges between cultures, countries and people. In a context marked by accelerating technological innovation, the rise of artificial intelligence, the reinvention of supply chains, the emergence of new markets, and geopolitical tensions, the West-EastAlliance is now a strategic necessity.Several presentations on the topic of international trade by distinguished speakers followed including:-H.H. Dr. Doaa bint Mohammed, CEO of Al Mohra Education Company and Former Supreme President of the Arab Women's Authority, discussed leadership, resilience and what it takes to drive change in complex environments: “Empowering Arab women and building their leadership capabilities is not an issue that concerns women alone. Rather, it is a national and humanitarian endeavour whose impact extends to society as a whole.”-Dr Hala El Said, Economic Advisor to H.E the President of Egypt & Former Minister of Planning and Economic Development, who pointed out that human capital is the clearest measure of a nation's ambition and the strongest foundation for its future, and that parity is our most powerful lever for progress.- H.E. Judge Amal Ammar, President, National Council for Women, Egypt, emphasized that investing in women is a strategic choice for growth and innovation, highlighting the progress made under Egypt’s national strategy as well as the need to strengthen ties between Europe and Egypt through training, cooperation, and market access. This ambition is dedicated to building a fairer, more sustainable, and more prosperous society.-Mrs. Elisabeth Moreno, Chair of Ring Capital & Ring Africa, President of Leaders Engagés, President of the Fondation Femmes@numérique & La Puissance du Lien, and Former French Minister for Gender Equality, Diversity, and Equal Opportunity, came next on stage. Drawing on her personal journey, she called for building alliances between women and men, between technology and people, and between businesses and institutions, particularly in the current geopolitical context. Her message was driven by a strong conviction: the future belongs to those who build bridges, inspire trust, and actively help shape the world of tomorrow.During a panel discussion on the topic “East–West Business Leadership Alliance: Bridging the Gap, Driving the Change” inspiring insights were shared by H.E. Dr. Hala Zaid, Global Strategic Advisor for APCO Worldwide and the Oslo Center, and former Minister of Health and Population, H.E. Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr, Global Digital Transformation Expert and Strategic Leader in Smart City Initiatives, Mr. Olivier Campenon, Vice President of the French British Chamber of Commerce and President of Edwell Partner, and Mrs. Anne Lauvergeon, Founder & President of A.L.P., former CEO of Areva Group, former Deputy CEO of Alcatel Group and former Sherpa to President François Mitterrand.The speakers emphasized that diversity, whether in terms of gender, culture, or background, is a true asset for organizations, as it fosters the emergence of new ideas and solutions and stressed the importance of building lasting relationships based on trust. Finally, the panel reiterated CEO Women Europe’s goal of establishing itself as a movement that fully involves women in the major strategic challenges of the future.“It is a profound honor to take on the role of President of CEO Women Europe at such a pivotal moment for international business. Throughout my career, I have witnessed how diverse leadership and cross-cultural collaboration drive sustainable growth. The launch of the CEO Women Europe reflects our commitment to building stronger bridges between regions and we are honored to welcome such an influential community of officials and business leaders to the Alcatel-Lucent headquarters for this milestone occasion,” says Sandrine El Khodry, EVP Global Sales and Marketing at Alcatel-Lucent.“The launch of CEO Women Europe and Sandrine El Khodry’s nomination represents a strategic step in strengthening CEO Women’s international presence and reflects our ambition to expand the European and global business network,” says Dr. Mona Morad, CEO of On Air Group and Founder of CEO WomenAbout Alcatel-LucentALE International, operating under the trade name Alcatel-Lucent, is a leading multinational technology company providing networking and communication solutions which enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. Hybrid. All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level. Alcatel-Lucent focuses on three pillars: Environment Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance, providing technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business. Over 100 years of innovation have made the company a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world. With headquarters in France and more than 3,000 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.The Alcatel-Lucent name and logo are trademarks of Nokia used under license by ALE.About CEO Women™CEO Women™ is an independent economic platform founded in Cairo, Egypt, in 2021, dedicated to advancing women’s leadership, entrepreneurship, and economic participation across the Middle East and Africa.Since its establishment, CEO Women™ has organized numerous international conferences, forums, and networking events, bringing together business leaders, policymakers, investors, and entrepreneurs from around the world. Through its initiatives, the platform promotes economic cooperation, innovation, and sustainable development while strengthening the role of women in leadership and decision-making positions.CEO Women™ is a trademark owned by On Air Group.info@ceo-women.comAbout On Air GroupFounded in 2010, On Air Group is an Egyptian business group specializing in investment and project management, with its headquarters in Cairo, Egypt. The Group operates across several countries in the region, providing integrated solutions and specialized services that support business growth, enhance investment opportunities, and foster strategic partnerships.Over the years, On Air Group has successfully developed and managed a wide range of projects and initiatives across diverse sectors, leveraging its extensive network and expertise in management and investment. The Group is committed to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions that meet evolving market needs while contributing to economic development and creating value for its clients and partners.Website: www.onairgroups.com Press ContactNermeen Taha, PR Managerpr@onairgroups.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.